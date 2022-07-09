Lionel Messi told what he likes most about the new shirt of the Argentine team

The captain told what he likes most about the jacket he will wear in Qatar

This Friday the new shirt of the Argentine team was presented. Authorities from the AFAlike the president Claudio Tapiaand members of the coaching staff of the national team, such as Roberto Ayalapreparing for the Qatar World Cup 2022. In this context, Lionel Messi He sent a video from Paris to show his enthusiasm regarding the albiceleste garment.

“I really liked it a lot, I liked the detail of the back”, He commented in a short clip that was broadcast to all those present. It is that on the back it is inspired by the national flag and it even has the Sun of May near the neck. “As always we are going to wear it with great pride and with our feelings and that of the whole country,” he closed. The flea.

Another one who sent his video was Lionel Scalonicoach of the national team. “I particularly love the design. Let’s hope it brings joy and above all that we enjoy it with this team”. pointed out the coach who won the Copa América 2021.

The details of the new shirt

The shirt will be released this Saturday by the women’s team against Brazil, in their debut in the Copa América that starts today in Colombia. Then all the soccer teams will use this new jacket and in principle the team in charge of Staircases He would use it for the first time in the September window, when he should face Brazil in the match suspended in 2021 for the Qualifiers, although the AFA will go to the TAS to avoid that match in the run-up to a World Cup. The other possible commitment would be against a Concacaf team in the United States.

The base is traditional and the shield remains the same. In an inspiration in the national identity, it transmits the unique emotion that soccer generates in the country. Though there is a radical change in the back and in the middle where the middle stick is not there and it was replaced by the vertical flag, which recalls the way fans hang the national symbol of their country on the balconies during each World Cup; and on the other, it incorporates the Sun of May -another of its national emblems- on the back of the neck.

“This shirt, which is made in the country, reflects the essence of what it means to be Argentine. Throughout the history of football, the Albiceleste has become synonymous with the highest levels of play and skill. With the upcoming start of the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to return to this winning design for both players and fans to wear and celebrate, while representing the sentiment of a country on the biggest sporting stage in the world,” said Pablo Lamo, general manager of Adidas Argentina

21 years ago Adidas dressed the National Team again and returned in the last two matches (against Peru at home and Uruguay as a visitor) for the Qualifiers for Korea-Japan 2002, in November 2001, when the team led by Marcelo Bielsa was already classified. Before, the brand accompanied the national team in the periods 1974-1979 and 1990-1998. will be the eleventh World Cup of the firm with the National Team. Currently you also dress the national teams of Germany, Spain, Belgium and from 2023 Italy will join.

This is the new shirt of the Argentine team

(Credit: Adidas Press)

(Credit: Adidas Press)

(Credit: Adidas Press)

KEEP READING:

This is the new shirt of the Argentine team for the World Cup: the national symbols and their secret to avoid the heat of Qatar

Julián Álvarez’s secret gesture with River Plate’s pension before joining Manchester City

After agreeing with Pogba and Di María, Juventus pressed the accelerator to sign another player from the Argentine national team