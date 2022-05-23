Lionel Messi took stock of his first year at PSG between joys and sorrows

Lionel Messi played his first season at PSG (Reuters)

The season in Ligue 1 It ended. PSG regained the crown who had lost last year at the hands of Lille and once again took over, and completely, the French tournament by securing the title with four dates to go.

The Parisian club arrived as champions on the last day of the competition. The Parc des Princes became a stage in which many emotions were experienced. The 5-0 win against Metz did nothing but decorate An unforgettable day for many.

Among them, Lionel Messi. The Argentine won his first trophy with his new team after arriving in the French capital in August 2021 and, after concluding his first campaign as Red and Blue, He took stock of his social networks.

“The season is over and I wanted to thank my colleagues for how they treated me since I arrived and to my family for always accompanying me and supporting me”, wrote the captain of the Argentine National Team on his Instagram account.

“It was a different year because of everything that happenedbut at the end of it all we achieved a league that I was very excited to achieve because of what it means to be the first trophy here in Paris”, he continued The flea, that in addition to the message published a series of photos that synthesized how he lived the last day of Ligue 1.

“We are left with the bitter taste of falling in the Champions League in a tie where we were being better, and at the same time I want to stay with the joy of having added another title that was also one of the objectives”, considered the former Barcelona player in what was a year full of many mixed feelings, of happiness and sadness.

“Surely good things are coming in this 2022it will be an important year and we are going to fight to be competing with ambition for everything, ”said the man from Rosario after learning of his partner’s decision Kylian Mbappé to continue sharing attack with him and Neymar.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappé will once again be the offensive trident next season (Reuters)

These statements came after the intense day that was lived in the Parc des Princes in which the win against Metz was in the background. With the stands full, nearly 50 thousand fans were able to celebrate the decision of Kylian Mbappé, who finally renewed his contract with the entity until 2025 leaving aside the multiple offers that came from Madrid.

“I am convinced that I can continue to grow within a club who has all the means to perform at the highest level. I am also very happy to be able to continue playing in France, the country where I was born, grew up and developed professionally”, she underlined.

In addition, the tears came after the end of the match, when PSG and the fans offered an emotional farewell to Ángel Di María, who will leave the institution and become a free agent on June 30: “After 7 wonderful years, leaving in this way is unforgettable. It is normal to cry, it has been many years here, these are very important moments in my life, it is half of my career in this city and leaving like this is the best thing that could have happened to me”.

KEEP READING

PSG fired Ángel Di María and announced a tribute in the last match of Ligue 1

The Spanish League will denounce PSG for the renewal of Mbappé: the explosive statement

Outrage in Spain because Mbappé rejected Real Madrid: “It’s an insult to football”