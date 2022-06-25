Lionel Messi turns 35: from Antonela Roccuzzo’s love message to PSG’s special post, with a very Argentine wink

(@antonelaroccuzzo)

Lionel Messi lives a special moment: this Friday, turns 35. As in Europe there is a difference of five hours and it is already the new day, Antonela Roccuzzo He got ahead of everyone sent him a message of love on your Instagram account. to the post added three very special photos: the first is with the smiling couple from Rosario, the second with their three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, and the third with the best player in the world posing.

“Happy Birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Loving you more is impossible !!!!”, wrote the wife of La Pulga, who unlike other World Cup years will not celebrate his birthday in the Argentine concentration. It is worth remembering that this year, the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be held between Monday, November 21 and Sunday, December 18, 2022.

PSG also dedicated a post to Lionel Messi, who enjoys his holidays with his family and friends in Ibiza. The club where he plays La Pulga wished him a year full of happiness and added an image with albiceleste winks.

“🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEO! 🇦🇷 May it be a year full of joy! 🏆 #VamosParis ❤️💙”, they wrote along with a photomontage where you can see a smiling Lionel Messi hold with a torta what wears the colors of the Argentine flag. In addition, La Pulga wears a bracelet with the same Creole tones and a mattethe favorite infusion of the Argentine star.

Of course, in Argentina Lionel Messi’s birthday will not go unnoticed. Five thousand boys from Rosario will meet tomorrow at the Monument to the Flag to sing happy birthday. The tribute to Rosario crack is organized by the program “Mundo Leo” of the Deportv signal, the public sports channel, which this midnight will broadcast a special program for the 35 years.

The special chapter of approximately three minutes will have the testimonies of other Rosario figures such as Maximiliano Rodríguez, Fito Páez and Luciana “Lucha” Aymar. The end of it will have the participation of the Popular Children’s Orchestra of the South District of Rosario -where Messi was born- that will interpret the happy birthday in front of the Monument to the Flag together with some 5,000 children.

There are still days of relaxation for the captain of the Argentine team since the preseason with the PSG will start next July 4th with an international tour of Japan. He will stay on the Asian continent until Monday 25, the day on which he will play the last of the three scheduled matches, against Play Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suite. Previously he will face Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo (Wednesday 20) and at Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium (Saturday 23).

On August 6, the season will officially begin for PSG on the 30thwho will face a more than challenging semester since, in addition to trying to win the Champions League again, he will have to play the Qatar World Cup 2022 with Argentina from Monday, November 21.

Less than five months before Argentina’s debut at the Qatar World Cup, the star will celebrate his birthday surrounded by family, friends and -perhaps- some colleagues from the “Scaloneta” in Ibiza, the place you chose to enjoy your last days of vacation. As mentioned, this does not usually happen since since the beginning of his professional career in 2003, Messi spent 11 birthdays dressed as “albiceleste”.

The first time was in 2005 during the Under 20 World Cup in the Netherlands, where at the age of 18 he was champion, scorer and best player in the tournament. The 34 were celebrated at the AFA venue in Ezeiza during the Copa América that was played in Brazil and in which Argentina was able to cut the streak of 28 years without titles in the majors with a 1-0 win against the local team at the stadium Maracana. In between, celebrations took place in other Copa Américas (Venezuela 2007, Argentina 2011, Chile 2015, United States 2016) and in the World Cups in Germany 2006, South Africa 2014, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

The player from Rosario will play his fifth World Cup at the age of 35 years, 4 months and 27 days and will try to join a select group of players who lifted the most important trophy in the world at that age or older. If he succeeds, Messi will be the oldest Argentine to be crowned world champion, third at the South American level and also third as a field player.

