Lionel Messi was chosen as the best player of the decade: who completes the Top 10

There were two proper names that marked the world of football during the period 2011-2020: Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo. Between them they won six Champions League and eight Ballons d’Or, so there is no doubt that they have been the two best of the last decade, which is why the discussion focuses on which of the two is above the other.

According to International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), the Argentine has been number 1 of this time. The 32-year-old Rosario, top star of the FC Barcelona He was one notch above the Portuguese and thus leads the list of the best players on the planet, according to a report published this weekend.

In this period, The flea has won 22 titles, three Ballon d’Or, five Golden Boots and was even chosen as the best footballer of the Brazil World Cup 2014, in which, together with Argentina, they reached the final, where they were defeated in overtime by 1-0 against Germany.

“The world duel between Lionel Messi Y Cristiano Ronaldo, the best two players of the decade, it was fascinating and uncertain until the end of the voting. Messi and Ronaldo will definitely enter the History of Football! ”, Says the IFFHS website, which produced a ranking of the 10 players who marked the decade according to experts from 150 countries.

Who closes the podium is the Spanish Andres Iniesta, who currently plays in the Vissel Kobe of Japan, but who revolutionized football with the FC Barcelona. In the fourth placement figure Neymar, the Brazilian who despite the injuries he suffered in the first seasons with the París Saint-Germain (PSG) He knew how to demonstrate an extraordinary level in Santos of his country and in the Catalan group, with which he won the Champions League 2015.

The rest of the list is completed, in this order, by Spanish Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), the German Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), the Polish Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), the Italian Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Inter Milan) and the Croatian Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

The Real Madrid, champion of four editions of the Champions League in the last decade, and Barcelona are the two clubs that contributed the most footballers to the ranking, if one takes into account that Cristiano Ronaldo played much of the decade in the white cast, before being signed by the Juventus, and that the same happens with Neymar e Iniesta, who excelled in the Barça box.

In addition, the predominance of Europe over South America is still evident, with a difference of eight out of two and the presence of two archers is also surprising, Buffon Y New, which marks the importance that this position has gained in recent times.

The great absent from this list are Xavi Hernandez, considered one of the best midfielders in history by the magazine France Football in your dream team of all time, Arjen Robben, who knew how to be a star of Bayern Munich and the Netherlands team, Luis Suarez, one of the top gunners of the last decade and Paul pogba, one of the most prominent figures in the Premier League and the 2018 World Cup champion French team. Karim Benzema, Sergio Agüero, Antoine Griezmann, Frank Ribery, Marcelo or Philipp Lahm, other names that have stood out in the decade, do not appear either.

