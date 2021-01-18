Lionel Messi was expelled at Barcelona and the memes exploded

Messi could star in Cobra Kai

The captain of the Barcelona, Lionel Messi, was sent off this Sunday for the first time with the Barça shirt in the final of the Spain Supercup that the Barça team lost 3-2 in extra time against him Athletic Bilbao. The Argentine saw the red in the last minute of extension to slap Villalibre.

This is the first time that The flea he is expelled with his club, after 753 games, although he had already seen the red one on one occasion when he played with the Barça team in 2005 in a second division B match, equivalent to the third category of Spanish football. That is why memes have exploded on social networks.

In his career in the elite, he had only been thrown twice with the Argentine team in his debut with the Albiceleste and in the semifinal of the last Copa América against Chile after a discussion with Gary Medel (2019). The Argentine star must now wait for the sanction that can be imposed for this red that he would fulfill in the Copa del Rey and in The League, depending on the number of encounters with which he is punished.

On Twitter there were dozens of memes about it, the majority pointing out that Messi follows the path of Sergio Ramos, the footballer with the most expulsions from La Liga in Spain, although this is far from being real. In addition, many have used his name and face on the covers of the popular Cobra Kai series from the Karate Kis universe, or in the movie Kun Fu Panda.

The funniest memes

Messi, to by the expulsions of Ramos

The comparison between Messi and Ramos

Messi has learned to love Koeman’s Barcelona … No, who is he kidding.

