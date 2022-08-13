Lionel Messi was left out of the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2005

Messi, with no chance of winning the Ballon d’Or this year (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

a bombshell was the announcement of France Football magazine with the 30 nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or 2022. Not for those present, but for those who were absent: Lionel Messi, for the first time since 2005, was not included in this privileged list. And the same thing happened with the Brazilian Neymar. The most awarded footballer in history (the player from Rosario has 7 statuettes) will not attend the gala. Who will be is the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still in force at 37 years old. The great favorite, however, is the French Karim Benzema.

The Argentine star had just won the last two editions of 2019 and 2021, taking into account that in 2020 he did not surrender due to the pandemic. The PSG player also has five “silver” awards in his showcase after finishing in second place in the vote (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and one bronze for having been third in 2007. The extra data? It is also the first time since 2003 that Argentines were not chosen as candidates.

Notably Leo He first appeared among the nominees in 2006, shortly after his official debut, when he garnered two points in an award that ultimately went to Italian Fabio Cannavaro. From 2007 onwards, he was always among the three most voted except in 2018 when he was fifth behind the Croatian Luka Modric, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the French Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé.

Messi, with no chance of adding the eighth Ballon d’Or to his personal showcase (Credit: France Football Magazine)

For your part, with the one you just got, Cristiano Ronaldo garnered his 18th nomination for the Ballon d’Or, remembering that he has 5 in his showcases, has 6 silver awards and one bronze. Thus, he got three difference from Messi, who was left with 15. The other surprise is the absence of the Paulista Neymarwhich was on the podium being third in two editions (2015 and 2017) and from 2011 to today it had been shortlisted in every year except 2019 and the pandemic.

Strangely, Messi will miss the 66th edition of the mythical prize that will be awarded in Paris, more precisely in the Chatelet Theater, on Monday, October 17. There all the flashes will point at Karim Benzemaa great Real Madrid star who has just won the Champions League.

ALL THE NOMINEES IN THE GOLDEN BALLOON

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig, France)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)

Rafael Leao (Milan, Portugal)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Barcelona, ​​Poland

Bernard Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, Inglaterra)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Louis Diaz (Liverpool, Colombia)

Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Fabinho (Liverpool, Brazil)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, Argelia)

casemiro (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham, South Korea)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan, France)

Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

Darwin Núñez (Benfica, Uruguay)

Phil Foden (Manchester City, Inglaterra)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool, Senegal)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund, Ivory Coast)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea, Alemania)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Bélgica)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France)

Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina-Juventus, Serbia)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)

João Cancelo (Manchester City, Portugal)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)

