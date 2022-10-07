Lionel Messi will not play the next PSG match after the inconvenience he suffered in the Champions League

Lionel Messi will not play the weekend with PSG (REUTERS/Pedro Nunes)

Some warning lights went on in Paris Saint Germain and the Argentine team after Lionel Messi was replaced with ten minutes remaining in the match against Benfica at the Estadio Da Luz. In his place entered the Spaniard Pablo Sarabia.

The medical studies brought peace of mind to both the PSG coaching staff and the team led by Lionel Scaloni. “Discharged on Wednesday night after discomfort in the calf, Leo Messi continues in treatment after reassuring tests. A new point will be made on Sunday.” The club reported in a statement.

“Leo Messi will not be operational against Reims, but he will resume training on Sunday morning. Kylian Mbappé has angina, but he will travel to Reims”, recognized the technical director Christophe Galtier in the press conference prior to this commitment. The club decided to preserve the albiceleste so that he arrives in optimal conditions for this Tuesday’s match against Benfica at the Parc des Princes.

In this way, Rosario will not be in this Saturday’s commitment against Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, within the framework of date 10 of Ligue 1. Paris Saint Germain leads the competition with 25 units, two more than Olympique Marseille, his most immediate pursuer. Then Lorient (22) and Lens (21) appear. His opponent, for his part, only has 7 points and due to goal difference appears in the relegation zone to the Second Category of French football.

* The play in which Messi perceived an annoyance

“He made a sign saying he wanted to go. In the last action he felt tired. He left because he was tired and because a fresh teammate was much more interesting ”, the coach had confessed after the 1-1 against the Portuguese. La Pulga, scorer of his team’s goal against the Portuguese, came from an important string of matches with the Parisians and the Argentine team (he played two friendlies in the United States).

The moment of the injury occurred after a long control, in which he tried to reach the ball before the goalkeeper Odysseas. At the bottom, he ended up stopping, limped two steps, looked up as if lamenting, threatened to touch his leg. The annoyance led him to ask for the change.

Messi is having a great season with the capital, as he has accumulated eight goals and eight assists in 13 appearances. In the local tournament he is the third top gunner with five conquests and the most assists, along with his friend Neymar, with seven.

With regard to the rest of the injured at Paris Saint Germain, Presnel Kimpembe continues with his rehabilitation at the training center, Renato Sanches returned to individual training and will join the group next week and Nuno Mendes, who has a tendon problem of the left hamstring, it would return in approximately three weeks.

