Lionel Messi will play as a starter for the first time this year at PSG: Pochettino’s phrase that excites fans

Lionel Messi will start this Monday at PSG against Nice for the French Cup (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Lionel Messi He was not summoned to the Argentine team for the current double date of South American Qualifiers with the aim of resuming the rhythm of competitions in the PSG. That is why, once the aftermath of covid-19 has been overcome, the Argentine forward will be from the start in the duel that the Parisian team will play this Monday against Nice for the round of 16 of the French Cup.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of confirming that the flea will be the owner “He has been training well this week, after a period of absence due to COVID, he played 30 minutes last week, and I think he is in good shape to start Monday’s game against Nice,” the manager said in the previous press conference. to meet. The good condition of the player that the strategist has reported excites the fans of the Parisian cast.

Thus, Messi will seek to gain football rhythm after the standstill he suffered after he traveled to Argentina for the Holidays and became infected with coronavirus. This picture not only delayed his return to France, but also caused him to postpone his return to the courts. Only last Sunday was he able to play the first minutes of 2022 in his team’s victory against Reims in Ligue 1: he came on from the substitutes’ bench with half an hour to go before the end of the match, gave an assist and received a standing ovation from the public.

Rosario added his first minutes of the year last Sunday against Reims (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Against Nice, Rosario could share a few minutes on the pitch with his compatriot Leandro Paredes, who returned to Europe after being disaffected from the Argentine team (due to the accumulation of yellow cards he was not going to be able to be against Colombia). Pochettino clarified that it is likely that the midfielder will not be here from the start because he only joined PSG’s practices this Sunday, “He did the first part of training and everything went well, but of course You have to take the journey into account. If we need to put it on, we can count on it,” he said.

These days, although he is not physically with his teammates, the captain of the Argentine team is present in the daily life of the cast albiceleste Days ago, he was surprised to follow coach Lionel Scaloni’s press conference live through an Instagram live and commented: “Greetings to all”. And, following the team’s victory on Thursday night against Chile 2-1 in Calama, he took advantage of a publication by Giovani Lo Celso to wink at his teammates and laugh with Alejandro Gómez, one of the party’s figures.

