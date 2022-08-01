Lionel Messi won his 41st title and was one step away from equaling Dani Alves as the most successful footballer in history

The most winning players in history (Info: Marcelo Regalado)

Lionel Messi returned to celebrate a new title in his career. After breaking the curse with the Albiceleste After winning the Copa América in Brazil and beating Italy in the Finalissima, the For money cried champion again this time with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt by winning the French Super Cup against Nantes in the Bloomfield Stadium from Tel-Aviv (Israel). The flea scored the first goal of the four of his team and was chosen MPV of the encounter.

In this way, Rosario he added his 41st title as a professional soccer player, remaining one step away from becoming the most successful player in the history of this sport. He is just one trophy away from catching up with his friend and former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves. The Brazilian, a recent addition to Pumas de México, has 42 stars in his record.

This coronation on Israeli soil allowed Messi detach from the Spanish Andrés Iniesta and the Brazilian Maxwellwho complete the podium with 37. Of course, the Argentine approached the most winner, his former partner Dani Alveswho leads the ranking with 42. Behind those mentioned above are Ryan Giggs (36), Kenny Dalglish and Gerard Piqué (35), Vítor Baía (34), Xavi Hernández (33) and Cristiano Ronaldo (33).

What are the 41 titles that Messi won? Lionel’s record It consists of 10 Spanish Leagues, seven Spanish Super Cups, seven King’s Cups, four Champions Leagues, four European Super Cups and three Club World Cups. All those conquests, a total of 35, have been reached with the Barcelona shirt from 2005 until he said goodbye in mid-2021. To these you have to add Ligue 1 and the recent French Super Cup with PSG at club level.

A clarification: The culé team adds a title to Rosario’s list of winners, which has been in constant debate for a long time. It was for the 2005 Spanish Super Cup, which was played over two legs on August 13 and 20. Barcelona and Betis played as champions of the Spanish First Division in 2004/05 and champions of the Copa del Rey in 2004-05, respectively. The Blaugrana They thrashed the first leg 3-0 and lost the second leg 1-2, but Messi did not enter the squad in either of the two matches. For this reason, in many counts they do not consider him as the champion of said contest.

For his part, with the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi has added, in addition to the Finalissima, the Copa América in Brazil 2021, plus the Olympic gold medal in Beijing 2008 and a U-20 World Cup in Holland 2005.

TABLE OF PLAYERS WITH THE MOST TITLES IN HISTORY:

Dani Alves (Brazil): 42

Lionel Messi (Argentina): 41

Andres Iniesta (Spain): 37

Maxwell (Brasil): 37

Ryan Giggs (Gales): 36

Kenny Dalglish (Escocia): 35

Gerard Pique (Spain): 35

Vítor Baía (Portugal): 34

Xavi (Spain): 34

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 33

Lionel Messi also increased his legend as the Argentine soccer player with the most titles in history, where he maintains a wide margin with respect to his maximum persecutors. His escort is Ángel Di María, who with the victory of the National Team against Italy reached 30; relegating Carlos Tevez (29) to third place.

It is worth clarifying that on the side of the Video The 2017 French Super Cup that Paris Saint-Germain won but in which he did not participate is also under debate since he was not called up for the single-game duel played in Morocco.

On the list behind Tevez is Luis González. In this case, a clarification similar to that of Messi with Barcelona and that of Di María with PSG but with a particularity since he was out for a large number of games. In the Paranaense Championships won in 2018 and 2019 by Athletico Paranaense, Fought was not part. He not only did not play any of the editions, but he was not in any game on the substitute bench.

Below are the retired Javier Mascherano, Esteban Cambiasso, Alfredo Di Stéfano (25), Walter Samuel, Guillermo Barros Schelotto (23) and Sergio Agüero (21).

THE 10 ARGENTINE SOCCER PLAYERS WITH THE MOST TITLES:

1. Lionel Messi 41

2. Angel Di Maria 31

3. Carlos Tevez 29

4. Lucho Gonzalez 28

5. Javier Mascherano 25

6. Alfredo Di Stéfano 25

7. Esteban Cambiasso 25

8. Walter Samuel 23

9. Guillermo Barros Schelotto 23

10. Sergio Aguero 21

*Source: Silvio Maverino (@mavegol)

