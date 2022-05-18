Lionel Messi would invest in a club in the United States and would be his star reinforcement for 2023

The versions that Lionel Messi will end his football career in the United States are getting stronger (Photo: REUTERS)

It’s not time to see yet Lionel Messi say goodbye to football, even this year the Argentine star has between eyebrows the Qatar World Cup 2022but it is true that for some time there have been strong rumors that the next step in his career – probably the last – is to emigrate to the Major League Soccer (MLS)the main league of USA. A version that is gaining more and more strength.

Although he still has a valid contract with the Paris Saint Germainthe future of Messi would be closely linked with one of the most renowned franchises in the MLS. The newspaper ASbased on data provided by the journalist Álex Candal of DIRECTV Sportsnoted that The flea Evaluate wearing the jersey of the Inter Miami CF, a team created by former English footballer David Beckham.

It is a possibility that has gained strength because Leo Messi not only will he arrive as a player in the cast of Beckhambut is also willing to become one of the owners of the entity when its contract with the PSG.

David Beckham is the owner of Inter Miami CF, one of the MLS franchises (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Lionel Messi could buy a 35% of actions del Inter Miami CF and arrive in North American territory from the summer of 2023when the first two years of his contract with the PSG. In his link with the Parisian cast, he has the possibility of staying one more year, but it is likely that he will make use of that optional season.

The Argentine player 34 years A bittersweet 2021/22 season is going to end, since in the Princes Park had not had a simple adaptation at all professionally and the PSG failed in his goal of conquering the UEFA Champions League losing in the round of 16 to Real Madrid. In the French capital, a Messi that he had to make an effort to adapt to the new country and ended up booed on some occasions.

Lionel Messi is going to stay at PSG until after the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: REUTERS)

Your reality is completely different Argentine National Teamsince he became champion of the Copa America 2021 –he was the great figure of the tournament– and broke a 28-year drought without titles in the Albiceleste. This first trophy that he has achieved with the National Team and the performance that he has found Staircasesthey make the Rosario crack reach the top for what would be his last world.

Your commitment to PSG is guaranteed until after Qatar World Cup 2022 but then probably Leo Messi decide to end its relationship with the powerful French team, and acquire a percentage of a team from the MLS to make his landing in a league that has grown by leaps and bounds is presented as a good option for the continuity of his memorable sports career.

