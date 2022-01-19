Lionel Messi would not be summoned by the Argentine team for the next Qualifying date

Lionel Scaloni could rest Lionel Messi in the next matches of the National Team (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

A new FIFA Date is coming to play the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the expectation is set on the list that Lionel Scaloni can make. In addition to some surprises and calling some players with projection, the technical director could make an atypical decision: rest Lionel Messi.

In this way, the list of soccer players to face Chile on Thursday, January 27 in the Calama desert and on Tuesday, February 1 at home against Colombia would have the absence of their captain and main reference.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff goes through different issues. The first revolves around the health of the ’10’, who has just left the coronavirus behind and is still not one hundred percent physically. He has not even been able to play any commitment with the Paris Saint Germain shirt since he received the epidemiological discharge.

The flea contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of the year after a brief vacation in his native Rosario and was unable to be part of the squad made up of his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino in the 4-0 win against Vannes for the French Cup or in the 1-1 draw. 1 against Olympique Lyon and the 2-0 win against Stade Brestois for Ligue 1. His long-awaited return to the playing fields could be this Sunday, from 4:45 p.m., when the Parisian team hosts Princes Park to Reims for the local tournament. “Lionel Messi continues his work with the medical and performance staff and will gradually return to the squad next week,” PSG warned in one of its latest statements.

Lionel Messi has not played for PSG since December 22 (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

The Argentine team also does not want to have a tense relationship with Paris Saint Germain, club that owns the rosarino pass. Due to different factors, the striker has missed several meetings with the Gallic cast and in the Albiceleste They consider that it would be favorable for him to stay at his club this time to regain the best football rhythm. Without going further, Messi has not yet played any official match so far in 2022. His last presentation was on December 22 in a 1-1 draw as a visitor against FC Lorient. He has played 16 games in total, in which he scored 6 goals (5 were in the Champions League) and provided 5 assists.

It is worth remembering that in the leader of the French tournament there are also two other regulars summoned by Lionel Scaloni, such as Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes. Within the campus the presence of another Argentine also stands out: Mauro Icardi.

Nor should we forget that the National Team has already achieved its goal and secured its ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup four dates in advance; so you will have room ahead to try different variants facing the final stretch of the competition. While awaiting the resolution of what happened in the match against Brazil, Albiceleste is in second place with 29 units, six less than Tite and company.

After this double round against Chile and Colombia, Lionel Scaloni’s men will culminate their participation in the South American Qualifiers in March, when they host Venezuela (Thursday 24) and visit Ecuador (Tuesday 29).

