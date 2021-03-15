Lionel Messi’s annoyance with the “Tik Tokers” at the Camp Nou exit: “Does it seem normal to you to always do the same?”

Messi’s annoyance with the fans

Over and over and over. Younger users try to generate eye-catching content for their social networks with the aim of gaining followers on your accounts. For this, some Spaniards usually use a “technique” that does not fail: show up at Barcelona training sessions and film the arrival of the footballers, and then post the recording on your profile.

This time the fans in question ran into Lionel Messi, as it happened previously. However, in this new video that is traveling the world, the Barça captain could be seen somewhat annoying with them.

It is not the first time that players have received this type of harassment from these fans with a handheld camera. The young midfielder Riqui Puig y el atacante Ousmané Dembelé, Among others, they were also rebuked by several of them.

Riqui Puig was also rebuked by an amateur

“Why do they always want the same videos, if they’ve already done a lot like that?” The Argentine star asked one of those who was filming while he lowered the window of his car.

“You can’t spend your whole life doing the same thing”, advised him. Quickly, the apology requests began to echo around him. “Does it seem normal to you to always do the same thing?”, he remarked as he waited for them to allow him to enter training.

Faced with the almost paternal challenge of the Argentine, the Tokers only they turned off their cameras and finished the recordings, however, they decided to upload the video that went viral in a matter of seconds, reaching more than 800 thousand views.

Clement Lenglet also experienced the harassment of the “Tik Tokers”

This It is not the first time that a player from the culé squad has been cornered by a group of fans with their phones activated. At the end of last year, Riqui Puig became a trend in the networks for his “polite reaction”, after being rebuked by a user who told him: “Riqui, hey, but why since you are in the first team are you like this? coolest (cocky)? No way. How the car sounds, huh. Dumbass!”.

The 21-year-old kept his composure and respect, despite that provocative comment and just smiled.

Another of those who experienced a similar situation was Ousmané Dembele, who went through an uncomfortable moment when a fan stopped him to make fun of him: “You are terrific … at FIFA, you are terrific.” Clement Lenglet also went through that situation after be a negative protagonist of the draw against Cádiz.

