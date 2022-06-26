Lionel Messi’s Birthday Photo Album: Inner Circle Friends, Argentina National Team Squad and Drinks

This is how Lionel Messi’s birthday celebration started

Lionel Messi He decided to have a party with many friends to commemorate his 35th birthday and took advantage of the fact that several of his soccer friends are vacationing in the Balearic Islands to invite them. Many of them had also participated in Jordi Alba’s wedding last week, where Leo shone in the company of Antonela Roccuzzo.

Among those present were Luis Suarez y Cesc Fábregas with their wives, sofia balby y Daniella Seman, who are also friends of Antonela. All of them shared images on social networks of the afternoon they spent enjoying the music, the sun and a unique sunset on the Spanish islands. A few hours later, the players of the Argentine national team began to share postcards of the celebration: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Joaquín Correa, Nahuel Molina, Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Correa, Ángel Di Maria and Alexander Papu Gomez said present. Another of those who was there was Javier Pastore, an old friend of Leo’s from previous years of the Albiceleste.

Although Roccuzzo had already dedicated a message to her husband through networks, one of the images that Rosario allowed to see was the drinks they shared with their close friends before the celebration started with all the guests. “Happy birthday friend, we love you. May you be very happy”, Balbi dedicated a message to him. “Happy birthday Leo Messi. We wish you the moon and the stars with your beautiful family. For ever and ever together”, Signed Semaan. “Happy birthday kid”his childhood friend Fábregas wrote to him.

The members of the Scaloneta they also took time to share their wishes. “Happy Birthday Captain”Paredes dedicated to him. “Happy birthday little brother”DePaul told him. Lautaro also joined: “Happy Birthday King”. “Happy birthday dwarf”was the complicit message of the Video.

Regardless of this intimate celebration, there was a tribute for Leo that was absolutely moving: five thousand boys gathered in the Monument to the Flag of Rosario for an initiative of a television program to sing happy birthday to the captain of the champion team of America in 2021.

As could be seen on social networks days ago, Leo and Anto are on the “Isla Bonita”, as Roccuzzo baptized it in his posts. the british middle The Sun of England investigated the region and lodging in the archipelago has a value of £260,000 per week (about 301,623 euros), while the newspaper As of Spain informed that the place chosen by the Messi has six bedrooms, a gym, a 20-meter swimming pool and 22 staff members to cater to all tenant needs.

In addition, guests have at their disposal a yacht quoted at 8,600 pounds (9,860 euros) per day called Shalimar II. In this sense, the portal Super Yacht Charter Ibiza indicates that said vessel has 27 meters longcapacity for up to 8 people in 4 luxurious cabins, including a Suite Principal, and VIP box and two twin convertible into double, all of them with en-suite bathrooms and located on the lower deck.

The boat has so-called “water toys”, such as Tender Williams turbojet 3,25 (small boat), a jet ski Seabob F5S and a Jet Surf. The yacht is available for charter throughout the year from her home port of Marina Ibizawith the opportunity to sail to Formentera, Mallorca y Minorca.

It should be remembered that the Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin in the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont during the weekend of Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7. Lionel Messi will have 15 presentations for the local championshipto which will be added the Champions League six before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

THE PHOTO ALBUM OF THE CELEBRATION

“Thank you very much for all the messages and congratulations, a big hug,” Leo wrote on Instagram after his birthday

“Magic night”, one of the photos of the scaloneta

The column of the scaloneta: Messi, Paredes and De Paul

Antonela with her friends at the celebration

“Celebrating life with the most beautiful people,” wrote Antonela to share photos of the birthday

“Happy birthday boy”, wrote his great friend Cesc

Sofía Balbi and Luis Suárez, the great friends of Leo and Anto

Some of the photos Semaan shared

Daniella Semaan, partner of Cesc, joined Leo’s greetings in networks

Suárez and Balbi were present from early

The South Americans who defended Simeone until last season: Correa, Suárez and De Paul

De Paul’s special greeting to Leo

The scaloneta said present on the captain’s birthday

Paredes, Correa and Molina enjoyed the evening

Lautaro Martínez with his wife, Agus Gandolfo, and Nicolás Tagliafico with his partner, Caro Calvagni

Papu Gómez celebrated with Ángel Correa

Papu with his wife, Linda Raff

The cake to celebrate the 35 years of Messi

Leo and Anto, the hosts of the night

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi turns 35: from Antonela Roccuzzo’s love message to PSG’s special post, with a very Argentine wink

Messi’s 35 years in photos: from la Pulga who amazed with his ability to become the best player in the world

Exciting tribute to Messi: five thousand boys sang happy birthday to him at the Monument to the Flag of Rosario

Ruggeri’s show for the exotic look of the players of the Argentine team: “Bilardo would not have let them enter Ezeiza”

Soccer with friends, barbecue and cake at the Boca Juniors venue: this was Juan Román Riquelme’s birthday