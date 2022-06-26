Lionel Messi’s Birthday Photo Album: Inner Circle Friends, Argentina National Team Squad and Drinks

Lionel Messi He decided to have a party with many friends to commemorate his 35th birthday and took advantage of the fact that several of his soccer friends are vacationing in the Balearic Islands to invite them. Many of them had also participated in Jordi Alba’s wedding last week, where Leo shone in the company of Antonela Roccuzzo.
Among those present were Luis Suarez y Cesc Fábregas with their wives, sofia balby y Daniella Seman, who are also friends of Antonela. All of them shared images on social networks of the afternoon they spent enjoying the music, the sun and a unique sunset on the Spanish islands. A few hours later, the players of the Argentine national team began to share postcards of the celebration: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico, Giovani Lo Celso, Joaquín Correa, Nahuel Molina, Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Correa, Ángel Di Maria and Alexander Papu Gomez said present. Another of those who was there was Javier Pastore, an old friend of Leo’s from previous years of the Albiceleste.
Although Roccuzzo had already dedicated a message to her husband through networks, one of the images that Rosario allowed to see was the drinks they shared with their close friends before the celebration started with all the guests. “Happy birthday friend, we love you. May you be very happy”, Balbi dedicated a message to him. “Happy birthday Leo Messi. We wish you the moon and the stars with your beautiful family. For ever and ever together”, Signed Semaan. “Happy birthday kid”his childhood friend Fábregas wrote to him.
The members of the Scaloneta they also took time to share their wishes. “Happy Birthday Captain”Paredes dedicated to him. “Happy birthday little brother”DePaul told him. Lautaro also joined: “Happy Birthday King”. “Happy birthday dwarf”was the complicit message of the Video.
Regardless of this intimate celebration, there was a tribute for Leo that was absolutely moving: five thousand boys gathered in the Monument to the Flag of Rosario for an initiative of a television program to sing happy birthday to the captain of the champion team of America in 2021.
As could be seen on social networks days ago, Leo and Anto are on the “Isla Bonita”, as Roccuzzo baptized it in his posts. the british middle The Sun of England investigated the region and lodging in the archipelago has a value of £260,000 per week (about 301,623 euros), while the newspaper As of Spain informed that the place chosen by the Messi has six bedrooms, a gym, a 20-meter swimming pool and 22 staff members to cater to all tenant needs.
In addition, guests have at their disposal a yacht quoted at 8,600 pounds (9,860 euros) per day called Shalimar II. In this sense, the portal Super Yacht Charter Ibiza indicates that said vessel has 27 meters longcapacity for up to 8 people in 4 luxurious cabins, including a Suite Principal, and VIP box and two twin convertible into double, all of them with en-suite bathrooms and located on the lower deck.
The boat has so-called “water toys”, such as Tender Williams turbojet 3,25 (small boat), a jet ski Seabob F5S and a Jet Surf. The yacht is available for charter throughout the year from her home port of Marina Ibizawith the opportunity to sail to Formentera, Mallorca y Minorca.
It should be remembered that the Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin in the Ligue 1 in front of Clermont during the weekend of Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7. Lionel Messi will have 15 presentations for the local championshipto which will be added the Champions League six before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.
THE PHOTO ALBUM OF THE CELEBRATION
