Lionel Messi’s gesture in Paris with two Argentine fans that went viral

The idyll of Argentine fans with Lionel Messi He is infinite for everything that the Rosario star does on the field, but also for his simple gestures every time a compatriot approaches him to ask for a photo or an autograph. The captain of the National Team once again toasted the people with a remarkable gesture and gave a unique moment to two young people who went to look for him in Paris and left with the greatest prize.

They may have spent all their savings or made other sacrifices to get to the French capital, but they didn’t care. They also did a great intelligence job to get to the door of the house where Leo lives with his family in the French capital, his place since the middle of last year when he left Barcelona after 17 years.

The boys went to the place and stood guard until La Pulga returned from training with Paris Saint-Germain. The first impact was seeing his idol live and direct, having him just there, as they always dreamed of. Something that seemed impossible, they made it a reality, because of his effort, but also because of Leo’s great attitude.

The young people with the photo they always dreamed of (@Team_10_Messi)

Once Messi saw them, he approached them and agreed to the fans’ request. But the issue did not stop there: so that they could spend the moment in the most comfortable way possible and also in order not to attract attention, Leo invited them to go beyond the gate of his house instead of being on the sidewalk . Smiles, emotion and also some tears could have run down the faces of these boys who touched the sky with their hands.

Leo signed autographs for them on a shirt whose model was the one used in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and another was on the arm of one of the youngsters, who will surely have a tattoo as its destination to leave the signature of the best player on the planet engraved forever .

“I’m very happy. After two days of trying to see him, even from afar, we found his house. When he came back from training, he saw us standing outside and told us to wait for him. I can say that today is the most beautiful day of my life because I met my idol, ”said one of these fans, as reproduced by the account of Twitter @Team_10_Messi. And he added: “Simply, thank you Messi for making my dream come true and letting us see how humble you are. Thank you thank you thank you”.

The jacket signed by Messi (@Team_10_Messi)

Once the photos were posted on the social network they spread like wildfire and went viral. Messi did it again and again with a gesture of humility he gave the boys an unforgettable moment. It wasn’t one of his magical goals or a surgical pass to assist a teammate. His attitude was to spend a few minutes with the young people.

How many times have they dreamed of having their idol face to face and with the added value that it was exclusively, there were no more fans and only the two of them were with Leo, who treated them with total kindness before being with his family again later of training with the squad led by Mauricio Pochettino.

As for what’s to come, PSG will play this Saturday on date 31 of Ligue 1, in the away match against Clermont (4:00 p.m. Argentine time). The Parisian team leads the championship with 68 points and leads Olympique de Marseille by 12. After this day there will be seven in dispute.

Smile from ear to ear with the albiceleste shirt signed by Leo (@Team_10_Messi)

