Lionel Messi’s harsh response to Robert Lewandowski’s reproaches: “Let him say what he wants, I’m not interested”

The intimate interview with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi He was forceful in his response to Robert Lewandowski, who criticized him despite the fact that the Argentine star had praised him in the last installment of the Ballon d’Or. vacant due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the activity returned in the middle of that year, due to sanitary restrictions the ceremony was not held.

“Everyone says what they want and obviously he can express himself and say what he wants. I honestly don’t share what he said, but I didn’t give it much importance either. He is already there, he stayed there and say what you want and I’m not interested”, sentenced the man from Rosario in the interview with TyC Sports.

Later, the captain of the Argentine team noted that “the words I said at that moment were from the heart and because I really felt that way. I said that he deserved the Ballon d’Or before, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it was not the best. I just said that. But let him take it however he wants.”

Lionel Messi achieved Ligue 1 in his first season at PSG (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Messi expressed his appreciation after winning his seventh Ballon d’Or. However, the Pole did not reciprocate: “I would like your statement to be honest, not just empty words”. Although later he wanted to lower his spirits and went out to clarify his testimony: “With my statement, I just wanted to express that, of course, I would be very happy if Messi’s words were heard. I respect and appreciate Lionel Messi beyond measure and once again congratulate him on winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or.”

The Ballon d’Or is a historic prize awarded by the French magazine France Football. Then FIFA began with the delivery of its own recognition called “The Best”, award that Lewandowski received in 2021. There the attacker returned to point against Messi. “I’ve been thinking lately and I’ve come to the conclusion that the FIFA award is more important. Only journalists vote in the Ballon d’Or, there is no clear verification. Instead, football professionals and the press vote in FIFA’s,” Lewandowski began.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates obtaining the last Bundesliga with Bayern Munich (REUTERS / Andreas Gebert)

In addition, he added: “I did vote for him because I appreciate what he did this year and before. Messi said that he would vote for me for the Ballon d’Or. Did your point of view of him change later? I do not know. I have no complaints, he made the decision for him and he is done. Anyway, I won the award, so it was easier for me to accept it.”

“I probably won’t score 60 goals in a year anymore, but with 30 and 40 it still makes a difference. Messi is a different type of player. At Cristiano’s age it will be more difficult for him to maintain his goalscoring level”, he concluded.

With his response on Monday, Leo raised his differences with the Bayern Munich scorer, although he also sought to put an end to the controversy. Both will face each other in the next World Cup in Qatar since their teams share Group C and the match will be the match of the area, on November 30, at Stadium 974, in Doha.

KEEP READING

The national team, his departure from Barcelona and the new season with PSG: Lionel Messi’s intimate and revealing interview

Lionel Messi revealed for the first time how he planned the tribute to Diego Maradona with the Newell’s shirt