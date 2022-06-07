Lionel Messi’s message after scoring five goals with the Argentine national team: “We couldn’t close the season in a better way”

Messi starred in a real show on the field that Osasuna usually uses (Photo: EFE)

The stellar performance of Lionel Messi compared to Estonia scoring full goals in a 5-0 win was the finishing touch he needed to close out the June international window. Happy to make history with the Argentine team by scoring more than three goals for the first time with the light blue and white shirt, the Money took advantage of their social networks to make a post in which he reflected on the recent weeks he lived defending the colors of his national team.

Along with seven different photos of the duel at the El Sadar stadium, the figure of the friendly wrote a few words. “We couldn’t end the season in a better way. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup. Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We’re going to rest for a few days and we’ll be back very soon! Hugs to all! ”, Messi wrote with the happiness of continuing to enlarge his history with Argentina.

On an international level, Lionel reached the mark of 86 touchdowns and placed fourth of the table of scorers in national teams because desplazó by Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain), who has 84 goals. In addition, he approached Malaysian Mokhtar Dahari (89). Far away are the Iranian Ali Daei with 109 and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldothe other active, with 117 (he made two to Switzerland this afternoon).

Messi’s post on his social networks after the win against Estonia

It should be noted that lThe last time he scored five goals in the same match was at Barcelona on March 7, 2012 against Bayer Leverkusen. However, in the Argentine team the Money equaled the record by being the third player in the history of the selected albiceleste to score that number of goals in the same match.

We must remember the figure of Juan Marvezzy as the first to score five goals for his country on February 16, 1941, in the South American of Chile, in the 6 to 1 in favor against Ecuador. A year later, on January 22, 1942the charro José Manuel Moreno did the same in a 12 to 0again over Ecuador and again in the South American, at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, in Uruguay.

Already in the field of clubs, in the calendar of the Paris Saint Germain appears a tour of Japan for the month of July: the 20 will be measured with the Kawasaki Frontalethe 23 against the Urawa Reds in Saitama and the 25th in front of Gamba Osaka. The preparation will be to arrive in the best possible way at the beginning of the Ligue 1 which has a start date on August 6.

