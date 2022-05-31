Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain confirmed his first purchase of the season: he disbursed 40 million

PSG officially announced the purchase of Nuno Mendes

After the severe setback that meant being left out of the Champions League in the round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain begins to plan the squad for next season. After achieving the renewal of Kylian Mbappé’s contract (just Merengue was one step away from signing him), the leaders of the French team finalized their first contract within the transfer market.

The club made the decision to make use of the purchase option for Nuno Mendez, who at just 19 years old became one of the figures of the team led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino and has just been named the Young Player of the Year in Ligue 1. The left back arrived on loan from Sporting Lisbon and the Parisians exerted the purchase option. Although they did not provide details of the amounts in the official statement, when they disembarked, the European press leaked that the price was about €40 million.

“Paris Saint-Germain has completed the permanent transfer of Nuno Mendes. The Portuguese left-back is already linked to the French capital club until June 30, 2026,” the club reported in a statement.

The top scorer, who became the thirteenth Portuguese to wear the PSG shirt, arrived at the institution as the winner of the Primeira Liga and the Portuguese Cup with the Lions. In his first year in France he played a total of 37 games, in which he provided two assists (Stade Brestois in the local tournament and Vannes in the Coupe de France).

The young left back Nuno Mendes was awarded in his first season in Ligue 1 (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

The native of Sintra, after a good run in the youth, reached the Portugal senior team in March 2021, in a match against Azerbaijan. In total he has 13 games with the absolute Portuguese. Mendes carved out a place for himself at left back despite competing for a place against Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernay and Layvin Kurzawa.

This would not be the only move PSG plan to make during this transfer window. The presidents would be in talks with two men of weight within the French National Team, such as Paul Pogba (he was released from Manchester United and Juventus also wants it) and Ousmane Dembélé (despite the conflictive relationship, Barcelona seeks to retain him).

In contrast, the first official departure was that of Ángel Di María, whose contract was not renewed. The idea of ​​the Fideo is to continue, at least, one more year in Europe to compete in the World Cup in Qatar and then return to Rosario Central. Juventus of Italy is the main interested in hiring him.

