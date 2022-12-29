Lionel Messi’s posting during PSG’s victory in Ligue 1 in France

Less and less until Lionel Messi wears the colors of Paris Saint-Germain again (Photo: Reuters)

The main leagues in Europe have already turned their backs on what was the World Cup Qatar 2022 and they resumed their activity a few days after Christmas. The first competition to kick off was the Premier League with its classic Boxing Day and this Wednesday it was followed by Ligue 1 with the Paris Saint-Germain receiving the Strasbourg Racing in it Princes Park. Far from ignoring their colors at the club level, Lionel Messi used social networks to publicize his interest in his teammates.

Lionel Messi is preparing to resume his activity with PSG: when will he travel to France and what day will he appear in Ligue 1? La Pulga rests in his native Rosario with his family, after winning the World Cup in Qatar

When the 41st minute of the first half was running and the French capital team was already winning 1-0 with a goal from Marquinhosthe captain of the Argentine national team he took a photo of the television where the meeting was tuned in to upload the image to his Instagram profile. Beyond the constant celebrations for finally winning the World Cup a little over a week ago, the For money He showed that he is ready to return to his team once 2023 starts.

From Rosario, Lionel spends his last days before the New Year with his family and on Tuesday night he appeared with Antonela Roccuzzo, Thiago, Ciro and Mateo in the 15-year party of his niece Mora, daughter of Rodrigo, one of his brothers. There she sang and danced with the Santafenisa cumbia band the palm trees in addition to distributing autographs and photos to the guests of the private event.

For its part, Paris Saint-Germain resumed official activity this Wednesday with an agonizing 2-1 victory against Racing Strasbourg in a match corresponding to date 16 of Ligue 1. Marquinhos was in charge of opening the scoring and also to equalize by scoring on his own goal. The expulsion of Neymar complicated the duel for those led by Christophe Galtier but about the time Kylian Mbappe he made a penalty and exchanged it for a goal to stamp the final result.

The suggestive cover of L’Équipe after the victory of PSG with Mbappé as the protagonist: a hint for Messi? The French newspaper reflected on its cover the performance of Kylian who was vital in the victory on the hour against Racing Strasbourg. The game of words with the Argentine crack

Regarding Messi’s return to training, the PSG coach was clear when he touched on the subject: “Leo had a very great World Cup. He returned to Argentina, we decided that he was going to be absent until January 1st. He will join us on the 2nd or 3rd and then resume the competition”. Though the reception that Lionel will have is a mystery after defeating France In the culminating match of the World Cup, the coaching staff will be more than happy to welcome the man who was the captain of Argentina throughout the greatest soccer event.

