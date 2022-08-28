Lionel Messi’s PSG looks for a victory against Monaco that places it as the sole leader of Ligue 1

The capital’s team wants to continue with a perfect score (Photo: Reuters)

after chaining three wins in his first presentationsthe PSG has one of the first weight tests in the season when facing a Monaco in the doldrums for the fourth date of Ligue 1.

Christophe Galtier’s set is practically forced to keep the three points in the Parc des Princes. With a victory, the Parisians will be placed as the only leaders of the contest ahead of Lenswho on the last day beat Rennes (2-1) and added 10 units.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar They come back from the start. The most powerful offensive trio in Europe has a new chance to shine again as they did in their last presentations despite the friction that arose in the second duel in the league between the French and the Brazilian.

After a meeting to iron out rough edges, both protagonists seemed to understand what was being played at a collective level. In the next duel, both converted twice in the win against Lille 7-1.

Sergio Ramos integrates the defensive trident with Marquinhos and Kimpembe in a 5-2-3 scheme that is giving Galtier great results. On the wings will be Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, while in the middle, accompanying the trio of stars, will appear Marco Verratti and the premiere as headline of Renato Sanches.

Monaco, meanwhile, try to get an away win to get caught up in the fight. Philippe Clement’s men are in twelfth position with 4 points in three games played.

After debuting with a victory in the league, the Monegasques tied against Rennes (1-1) and fell by a landslide in their last appearance against Lens 4-1. It should be noted that in the middle, he was eliminated from the qualifying round prior to the Champions League draw against PSV, who was also finally left out when he fell against Rangers from Scotland.

FORMATIONS

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. DT: Christophe Galtier.

Monaco: Alexander Nobel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, William Maripan, Benoit Badiashile, Caius Henry; Mohamed Camara, Alexander Golovin, Youssouf Fofana; Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder. DT: Phillip Clement.

TV: ESPN

ESTADIO: Princes Park

