Lionel Messi’s PSG prevailed against Brest and regained its place at the top of the Ligue 1 table

At the start of the seventh day of the Ligue 1the powerful Paris Saint Germain was forced to become strong in the Princes Park to regain the top of the standings. And in a new examination, those led by Christophe Galtier they approved fairly: they won by 1-0 al Brest Thanks to amazing support from Lionel Messi that allowed Neymar score the only goal of the match.

The Parisian cast began by taking the initiative in all phases of the game: they worked with the ball to create danger in the rival area and pressed high without the ball to recover it or force their rival to play the ball long. One of the first advances came at 10 minutes with a fantastic pass rained from Messi for Neymarwho could not define well and his shot hit the outside of the net.

It was just after Slimanione of the most active men in the visiting team, was to a few centimeters to hook a center inside the small area to open the scoring. The Brest managed to stand before him PSGalthough he almost ended up with a player less because the referee showed a red card to Herelle which was annulled due to a previous offside.

The connection between Lionel Messi and Neymar was one of Paris Saint Germain’s best weapons against Brest (Photo: REUTERS)

Finally, a genius came from The flea that unlocked the match: Messi left again Neymar hand in hand with an authorization by air and the Brazilian signed the 1-0 in the minute 28 with a lethal left foot. The connection of both was the best thing that the Paris Saint Germain during the first time.

The Brest capitalized some actions with the interventions of Slimani but the locals set the pace constantly until halftime. Even before the referee blows his whistle, Kylian Mbappe he scored a goal that was disallowed for offside and also had a one-on-one that was blocked by the Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

At the beginning of the plugin, Leo Messi had a very clear chance to score when he headed a cross from Mbappe but the ball hit the post and could not increase the lead for his team on the scoreboard. That gave strength to Brest to be a little more aggressive and in one of their advances they found a very clear chance to draw because Kimpembe he fouled Fatigue within the area. Nevertheless, Gianluigi Donnarumma he covered the penalty Slimani with a great stretch.

Gianluigi Donnarumma covered a penalty that would have meant a draw for Brest (Photo: REUTERS)

After that shock, already when the 77th minute was running, Galtier he understood that it was time to move pieces to refresh his team, which had lost intensity in the last few minutes, and he gave up the ball. Mbappe gave his place to paul sarabiawhile Neymar was replaced by Ekitike y Bernard by Nuno Mendes. A few minutes later, Vitinha he left his place for me to enter marquinhos.

The final stretch of the match offered good minutes for the Breton team, which managed to stop the progress of the PSG and lukewarmly tried to go for an equality that never came. Every time he Brest sought to surprise, the defense of the cast of the French capital was solid and cleared the danger. The victory was by the minimum but the cast of Messi he did not suffer at all during the development and fortune prevented him from scoring more goals.

With this victory, the Paris Saint Germain returned to the top of the standings with 19 points. On the second step was the Lens con 17 unitsMeanwhile he Olympique Marseille he is 16 but can climb to the top if he can beat the Lille this Saturday. The next commitment for the French team will be this Wednesday in its home debut in the group stage of the Champions League before him Maccabi Haifa From Israel.

Formations:

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Marco Verratti, Vitinha; Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. DT: Christophe Galtier.

Brest: Marco Bizot; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Achraf Dari, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier; Haris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Pierre Lees-Melou, Pereira Lage; Islam Slimani. DT: Michel Der Zakarian.

Estadio: Princes Park

Referee: Jeremiah Pignard

LIGUE 1 – POSITION TABLE

KEEP READING:

The PSG coach told what happened between Neymar and Mbappé after the new cross in the middle of the match against Juventus

“War operation”: Neymar’s former agent revealed the secret story of a frustrated transfer to PSG