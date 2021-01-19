Lionel Messi’s reaction with the squad due to the expulsion in the defeat against Athletic Bilbao for the Super Cup

Lionel Messi was sent off at the end of extra time in the final of the Spanish Super Cup (Reuters)

Lionel Messi he was a key player despite the defeat of FC Barcelona at the hands of Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in the extension of the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The Argentinian ended up being sent off by referee Jesús GIl Manzano in the final minutes of overtime for a blow to the head on striker Assier Villalibre and he retired head down from the field and almost without saying a word, acknowledging his infraction.

After the duel, as revealed by the Spanish media four sports, the captain and Barça benchmark entered the locker room of the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville “Totally sunk” and spoke with his companions about what happened.

The Argentine received the red card after attacking forward Assier Villalibre (Reuters)

“Messi explained to the club that his action was the result of despair over the fouls received, the bad game and seeing how a trophy escaped that could be a boost to the squad “, detailed the sports medium of the Spanish television channel.

Later, he apologized to the team and expressed his regret for this action, although it did not influence a confrontation that was practically sentenced.

Now, Barcelona’s referent is waiting to know how many dates the sanction will demand, which will have to comply with suspension matches between the Copa del Rey and days of the Spanish championship in the event that the club does not decide to appeal.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are waiting to know what the sanction will be (Reuters)

“In minute 120 the player (10) Messi Cuccittini, Lionel Andrés was sent off for the following reason: Hitting an opponent with his arm using excessive force with the ball in play but not at a distance from being a player ”. was what the referee wrote in his minutes and then presented to the Competition Committee.

Pending the sanction, it can be anticipated that Messi is exposed to receive between two and four suspension dates you will have to comply immediately. According to the regulations it is a “serious offense” and article 98 states: “To attack another, without causing injury, considering as a determining factor of the fraudulent element, necessary in this offense, the circumstance that the action takes place while the game is stopped or at such a distance from where it is developed If it is impossible to intervene in a set of that one, it will be sanctioned with suspension of four to twelve games ”.

When asked about the move in question, the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman preferred not to comment and in a press conference he limited himself to saying that, “it is better not to talk about the referees”. “Messi was good to play. I understand their frustration because I don’t know how many fouls they have made and we have been whistled by others that generate many doubts “added.

