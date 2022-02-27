Lionel Messi’s romantic message to Antonela Roccuzzo on her birthday

Messi dedicated a romantic post to his wife (@leomessi)

The life of Lionel Messi and his family changed abruptly in mid-2021. It is that after the joy that was for the star from Rosario the consecration in Brazil of the Copa América, the Barcelona announced that he could not renew the link with the best player in his history and The flea He had to move from the city that sheltered him since he was a child. But soon after, a new challenge appeared for the captain of the Argentine team, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his sons.

Now, with his mind set on what could be his last World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year and with the aim of winning the Champions League with the Paris Saint Germain, Messi took a break and, as he has done in recent times, he took advantage of his social networks to show your love and care for one of the most important people in your life.

So on the day of his partner’s 34th birthday, the PSG footballer left him a romantic post that he accompanied with several images. “Happy birthday my life!! Have a beautiful day. Love you”, was Messi’s dedication on his Instagram account. in the photos, both can be seen at various times during their vacations, including in a postcard that includes Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Messi’s message to Antonela for her 34th birthday (@leomessi)

In the last one, Antonela appears with the Eiffel Tower in the background, the icon of the city of Paris where the family moved after their farewell to Spain.

As usually happens in each publication that Messi makes, his followers quickly became fascinated with the post, which already has more than three million views. I like. One of the first to react to the message was sofia balbythe wife of the Uruguayan player Luis Suarez and friend of Roccuzzo. “Happy birthday, friendaaa!, she wrote. Another one that she did not stop commenting on the post was Daniella Semaanthe couple of Cesc FabregasLeo’s other friends and his closest ones.

And how could it be otherwise, Antonela herself thanked her husband for the love which he showed on social media. “Thank you dear, i love you”was the response of the woman who married in 2017 with one of the best soccer players in history.

In the middle of the family celebration, it should be noted that the Argentine player is not going through his best moment at PSG. During the last few weeks, the sports press in France targeted Messi for his performances in recent games of the team that marches leading the League 1 and who won the first match of the Champions League round of 16 series against Real Madrid.

The complete Messi family: Leo, Antonela together with Thiago, Mateo and Ciro (@leomessi)

After last weekend’s defeat against Nantes (1-3), the popular newspaper The Team He reloaded his inks on the performance of number 30 of the Parisian team and gave it a 4 as a score. The chroniclers, who gave the Nantes goalkeeper Lafont a 10, assured that the “Argentine was not saved” of PSG’s mediocrity and highlighted that he was “more decisive after the break”. “He evolved lower in a quarterback role in football. Lack of lucidity at the end of the match”, they affirmed.

Moreover, both the sports newspaper and The Parisiananother of the most prominent Gallic media, lashed out at Messi after his performance against the Merengues in which he deflected a penalty and gave him a score of 3.5.

“Was it your worst performance in a Champions League knockout stage in a decade?”, the newspaper asked his followers, as well as describing what they saw on the field: “Only two outstanding appearances: that deep ball for Mbappé at the start and a charming cross in the second half.” “But his performance was largely slow and imprecise and he didn’t manage to design spaces in the central areas or work well with Verratti. He also missed the penalty”, analyzed L’Equipe, which gave him a “3: bad game”.

The Rosario star showed all his love to Antonela (@leomessi)

