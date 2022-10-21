Lionel Messi’s show at PSG: a collection goal after a cue pass from Mbappé and two more assists in Ligue 1

* Messi’s spectacular goal against Ajaccio

Another party of Paris Saint Germainanother brilliant performance from Lionel Messi. The Argentine star is starting to get into a routine about being important to the aspirations of the Parisian team. This Friday, in the victory by 1-0 about Ajaccio on the twelfth day of the Ligue 1scored a spectacular goal and was the one who gave the ball twice to Kylian Mbappe to score their respective goals.

Leo Messi He started very active in the match, sharing attack only with Mbappe why Neymar he was absent due to accumulation of yellow cards. At 5 minutes, The flea received assistance from Marco Verratti from behind midfield but defined from above and his ball went very high.

A few minutes later, the Argentine star of 35 years he took charge of a free kick that was perfect for his left foot. His shot was not as precise but he deflected on the fence and caused a spectacular save from Benjamin Leroyarcher of Ajaccio. The goalkeeper retraced his steps and avoided the goal.

* Messi’s assistance to Mbappé in PSG’s 1-0 win against Ajaccio

After those failed attempts, Messi finally he was able to leave his stamp on the match with an exquisite pass to the void for an unchecking of Kylian Mbappewho scored the 1-0 in the minute 23. It was the eighth assist of the Rosario crack, who was placed as the leader of assists of the Ligue 1 ahead of his teammate Neymar (7) and Caio Henrique, from AS Monaco (5).

The closing of the first half found Messi inside the area with the ball dominated, although a rival arrived at the crossroads in time and took it from him when he wanted to make it pass him by. He was on the left sector and tried to be better outlined to finish off but was unsuccessful.

Lionel Messi gave an assist in PSG’s victory against AC Ajaccio in Ligue 1 (Photo: AFP)

For the complement, the Paris Saint Germain came out with the intention of settling the lawsuit but -although Lionel Messi was able to connect on a couple of occasions with Mbappe– they found a good organization of the Ajaccio, who took advantage of some inaccuracies in the Parisian team to put him in trouble. but it came Messi to rescue: He made it 2-0 with a dribble that ridiculed the rival goalkeeper and then enabled Mbappé to make it 3-0 again.

Developing…

