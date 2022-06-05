Lionel Messi’s spectacular match against Estonia: five great goals to continue making history in the Argentine team

Lionel Messi shone in the win over Estonia, with five goals. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Argentina thrashed Estonia 5-0 with a memorable performance by Lionel Messiauthor of the five so many albicelestes. The flea for the first time in history he converted that number of goals in a match for the national team (he scored seven hat-tricks, with victims such as Brazil, Switzerland, Ecuador, Haiti, Bolivia, Guatemala and Panama; and eight braces), where he reaches 86 wins in 162 matches with the major (plus 14 in the U-20 and 2 in the U-23); far from the 54 of Gabriel Batistuta and even more than the 41 of his friend Sergio Agüero, who completes the podium.

The last time he had done it was in Barcelona on March 7, 2012 against Bayer Leverkusen. However, in the Argentine team the Flea equaled the record by being the third player in the history of the selected albiceleste to score that number of goals in the same match. Messi reached to Juan Marvezzywho had been the first to score five goals with the national team, on February 16, 1941, in the South American of Chile, in the 6 to 1 in favor against Ecuador. A year later, on January 22, 1942the charro José Manuel Moreno did the same in a 12 to 0again over Ecuador and again in the South American, at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, in Uruguay.

On an international level, Messi is placed in fourth place why desplazó by Ferenc Puskás (Hungary and Spain), who has 84 goals, and approached Malaysian Mokhtar Dahari (89). Far away are the Iranian Ali Daei with 109 and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldothe other active, with 117 (he made two to Switzerland this afternoon).

Against a much inferior rival, Lionel Scaloni’s team did not feel the eight changes made by the DT with respect to the cast that appeared days ago against Italy in the Finalissima played at Wembley. La Pulga scored from penalties, rebounds, collective play and with exquisite definitions. Rosario continues to make history and arrives with great confidence at the World Cup in Qatar, the title that obsesses everyone.

Apart from the goals, Messi was able to convert more after good shots from medium distance They just went astray. Also he had the luxury of throwing a pipe, to the applause of all those present at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, ​​Spain. Lio also dressed as an assistant with great lob passes for Marcos Acunathe first that ended with a pass to the center and a shot from Alexis MacAllister that went very close, and the second that ended with a faulty shot from the Egg, although the action was invalidated due to offside.

in the pluginwhere the Argentine captain flourished with three more goals and assisted in an impeccable manner by Alejandro Gómez, but the Estonian goalkeeper this time reacted well and not only prevented Papu from scoring but also did not take a penalty, as it did at the start of the match against Germán Pezzella. Later, he led danger with a free kick that went wide, teamed up in a great way with Paulo Dybala and participated in almost all the Argentine attacks. Of course, he left applauded.

