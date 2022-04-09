Lionel Messi’s three assists in PSG’s 6-1 win

*Messi assisted Neymar in PSG’s first goal

Lionel Messi was vital at the start of the match between Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and the Clermontby the date 31 of the League 1. The Argentine was the starter in the attack together with Neymar Y Kylian Mbappéhis favorite partners in the French team, and this Saturday that was demonstrated once again in just 15 minutes.

Is that the box led by Mauricio Pochettino took the lead after 6 minutes by the goal of the Brazilian footballer, who received in the area after a simple touch of The flea and defined face to face with the goalkeeper for 1 to 0. In that case, the former Barcelona team was helped in some way by an opponent who had been left lying on the ground due to a previous action and enabling everyone.

Less than 15 minutes later, Messi reappeared. This time to attend Mbappe in a fantastic way by dominating a high pass from Neymar with his chest meters from the crescent of the area and releasing his left foot and air for the ball into the gap of the Frenchman, who touched over the goalkeeper with his right leg and celebrated the 2 to 0. Next, Kiki He turned around and pointed to Leo, the great protagonist of the maneuver.

*Messi’s touch for Mbappé to make it 2-0 partial

In the complement, the number 30 appeared again for 5-1. Neymar He gave it to him as a heel in the danger zone, and the captain of the Argentine national team traveled meters with the ball dominated until he opened to his left to Mbappewho with time and space accommodated his skillful leg and nailed the ball at an angle

With the three today, there are 13 assists that the Argentine striker accumulates in the League 1 with the t-shirt PSGone less than Mbappe, although the French participated in eight more games in the contest. In addition, it is the second time in the tournament that he has completed three goal passes in a game, before it had been against Saint-Étienne, and he is the only player in the tournament to have achieved such a mark.

The final result was 6-1 and although Messi could not convert, he was one of the most outstanding of his team. The PSG stretched its lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille to 15 points, who hope to retain their place in a home game against Montpellier on Sunday at the close of the day. the box of Pochettinoalready eliminated from the Champions League and the Coupe de France, had just thrashed Lorient 5-1 last weekend.

