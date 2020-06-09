Lionel Richie Song Catalog Being Developed as Disney Musical – Variety

Walt Disney Studios is growing an unique film musical based mostly on the songs of American treasure Lionel Richie, Variety has discovered completely.

Tentatively titled “All Night time Lengthy,” the brand new undertaking will use a few of Richie’s best hits in a live-action undertaking in early phases of growth with a theatrical launch in thoughts, sources mentioned.

Richie and his supervisor Bruce Eskowitz are producing the undertaking with Cavalry Media executives Dana Brunetti and Matt Del Piano. Screenwriter Pete Chiarelli (“Loopy Wealthy Asians,” “The Proposal”) is at present at work on the script, added the insiders.

Representatives for Disney and Richie had no speedy touch upon the matter.

Richie, an organization man because of his decide function on Disney-owned ABC’s “American Idol,” offered the pitch to the studio in January. The singer is represented by CAA and Purple Mild Administration.

Whereas the movie is extra according to the jukebox musical vibe of the massively profitable “Mamma Mia” movies based mostly on the Abba songbook, current musical films have generated massive field workplace returns and awards buzz.

Rami Malek took the most effective actor Oscar for his flip in Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” In 2018, which grossed over $900 million worldwide. The Elton John-based “Rocketman” earned practically $200 million worldwide and nabbed star Taron Egerton a Golden Globe. Different notable jukebox titles embrace “Jersey Boys,” “Rock of Ages” and Julie Taymor’s indie darling “Throughout the Universe,” based mostly on the music of The Beatles.

Richie holds 4 Grammy awards and has reportedly offered over 100 million data worldwide. He’s a three-time Academy Award nominee for Finest Unique Song, with one win in 1986 for the track “Say You Say Me” from the movie “White Nights.”