Lionel Scaloni compared Messi to Rafael Nadal: “The day he doesn’t play anymore, we’re going to miss him”

The wait for him Qatar World Cup 2022 entered its final phase and Argentina appears on the front pages of newspapers around the world as one of the teams that best reaches the highest soccer tournament. After the resounding 5-0 victory over Estonia with all the goals scored by Lionel Messi, hopes are up in the air in the combined champion of the Copa América and Finalissima. As usual, the coach Lionel Scaloni put cold cloths on the illusions and analyzed the friendly.

Flea’s performance drew all eyes and the technical director tried to put words to a new phenomenal performance of the Paris Saint Germain footballer. “I just don’t know what else to say. It is very difficult. It’s like talking about Rafa Nadal, you have to let the journalists talk… You have no words left to describe it for everything it generates. He is something unique, it is a pleasure to have him in this group, it is a pleasure to train him and his behavior is a pleasure. How do you toast this shirt? I don’t think it’s just Argentina’s heritage, it belongs to the whole world. The day he doesn’t play anymore, we will miss him. I hope everyone enjoys them”, he declared at a press conference.

In addition, he explained that he did not go according to halftime with the collective functioning beyond 2-0 in favor: “The truth is that the first half we were not too good. They were stuck in the back, we couldn’t find the spaces. The second half we improved, we made some positional changes and the match opened. It was different. It was the line that we believed, they have a way of playing marked with 5-3 or 5-4 and it is difficult to find spaces. With patience he found himself and the match was quite complete”.

The main objective of the meeting was to give filming and minutes to those who leave the starting lineup that already emerges from memory. “That was the idea a bit, to be able to see players who play just as well wearing the National Team shirt. I am happy with everyone’s contribution. The important thing here is performance and how each game is approached. Theoretically it was a match of the so-called ‘uncomplicated’ and we faced it in the same way as always”argued Scaloni, satisfied.

And he added about the wait that remains for the World Cup: “Now the countdown will begin for all the teams. We are fine, but like other teams. There is no more favorite or less favorite. We are confident in our chances, but we believe that football is very difficult today and believing that everything is done or that we are unbeatable would be a mistake. More so in a World Cup, where a bad game leaves you almost out. The important thing is to face the matches in the best way. Football has unpleasant things sometimes”.

One of the local journalists from the city of Osasuna asked Lionel if he was closely following Ezequiel Ávila, a striker present at said club, and the coach responded forcefully. “We follow everyone. That you have it clear. Anyone who can play in the Argentina shirt, we follow. We do not close doors to anyone, that is evident. Afterwards, the decision is based on the positions we need, but we follow everyone”, he replied.

To close, he recalled an anecdote in the stadium El Sadar from when he was a player: “It is always a pleasure to come to Spain to play, where I particularly had such a good time and this stadium is historic. I even scored a goal, capable of that you don’t remember. I made the fastest goal, or the second, at 17 seconds. It has been beautiful, it is a pleasure to play here. They treated us wonderfully and the people enjoyed the match”.

