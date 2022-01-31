Lionel Scaloni did not confirm the team to play with Colombia and warned: “There will always be good players who will stay out”

The Albiceleste coach spoke before the match

Argentina is already qualified for world which will be played in Qatar from November, but the objective achieved does not represent any relaxation for the team he leads Lionel Scaloni. The last commitment against Chile in the height of Calama was a sample of it, although for the duel with Colombia, the Albiceleste will have sensible absences such as those of Rodrigo DePaul, Nicolas Otamendi Y Leandro Paredes.

In this context, Lionel Scaloni gave the usual press conference before leaving for Córdoba, where the national representative will be measured against the urgent coffee team, which is currently out of the places that deliver a place in the next World Cup. Once again, the strategist did not confirm the eleven starters, because there is still a training session that will be decisive for the team’s assembly.

The phrases of Lionel Scaloni

“As for the changes that we have to make due to the sanctions, we are waiting for some evolutions such as the cases of Papu Gómez and Ocampos. If they can be recovered, they will probably have their place in the team. Tomorrow we will make a decision.”

“It was strange to see the Chile match on TV. Also, connections sometimes failed and messages and calls were not arriving on time. I think the guys who were in charge did a great job, as did the players. There were no differences between those who entered and left, because they all have a very great commitment”.

“If we are going to play with two strikers, maybe Paulo Dybala could be the playmaker and if we play with a striker, he could be number 9. No player is enough for me with his conditions, because in the National Team you have to give your best. They are not always all on the same level. We have a lot of trust in Paulo, that’s why he’s in the squad, but then who are the eleven that come out on the pitch depend on many factors”.

“Guido Rodríguez is an example for all his teammates. He made himself available before the game and he is to be admired. He is always in contact with the coaching staff and has always been available to be. Surely you will have the possibility to play. Due to the number of sanctions there will be many who have their opportunities, and since we do not marry anyone, anyone can earn a place. Today, beyond the result, what interests us is the collective performance”.

“In the second half with Chile we were able to better manage the contras. I’m not talking about possession, because sometimes the rival submits you. I think we lacked clarity to generate more goal situations. And I think that a similar match can be played with Colombia, due to their need to win. They will probably leave us several spaces to attack with a lot of people”.

“In the National Team there will always be a good player left out. Historically that happened. In previous years, great players have been left out of the World Cups, because the idea is to find a balance. One cannot put 4 forwards and neglect the defensive aspect. One appreciates the behavior of all the players, but we will always prioritize the tactical and technical aspect. Now there are many very good footballers who are not being called up”.

“Regarding the game with Chile, we must lower the decibels. We have to put aside the speculations a little. Things are not always on purpose.

“That tomorrow the people will encourage the Argentine National Team and not insult the rival. Enough of songs of racism and negative situations”

“The show of commitment from the team is incredible. Given the difficulties, they must redouble their efforts and contribute their grain of sand so that the game is like the other day”.

“Beyond the result, which is not so important for us today, we need the response of all the players, as has always been the case. The team needs him.”

“Ángel (Di María) is a boy who is loved by all and his contribution is very important to us”.

