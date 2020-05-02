Lionsgate Dates ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ – Variety

Lionsgate has pushed again “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” to 2021, and Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick: Chapter 4” to 2022 as half an enormous revamp its upcoming slate.

The studio introduced Friday that it has additionally set its “Noticed” reboot “Spiral,” starring Chris Rock and Jackson for Might, 21, 2021 — a full yr after its authentic opening date. It had already that it had re-scheduled horror movie “Antebellum,” starring Janelle Monae, for Aug. 21.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” will open greater than a yr its authentic opening date of Might 21, 2021 — a date that Lionsgate introduced final yr within the wake to the robust opening of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” The fourth iteration of the Reeves’ franchise will now open on Might 27, 2022, over Memorial Day Weekend.

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has additionally been moved again a yr. The sequel had initially been set to open this summer time on Aug, 28, 2020, and can now debut on Aug. 28, 2021. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

Lionsgate grew to become the most recent studio to regulate its schedule within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has Hollywood scrambling to regulate to the state of affairs that North American moviegoing is not going to be again in full swing till mid-summer on the earliest. Warner Bros. launch of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” seems to be the earliest main title at this level with a July 17 opening, adopted by Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24.

“Antebellum” seems to be earliest Lionsgate title that will probably be again. The studio has two different titles scheduled for this yr — the Deon Taylor thriller “Fatale” on Oct. 30, and Neil Burger’s sci-fi “Voyagers” starring Tye Sheridan and Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead on Nov. 25.

“The Asset,” an murderer movie with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021. “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” with Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” has been set for Dec. 10, 2021.

Lionsgate additionally stated that its “Chaos Strolling” sci-fier stays unchanged with a Jan. 21, 2021, launch. The movie, which was delayed from its 2019 launch on account of re-shoots, has a star-studded solid with Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo. The movie relies on the 2008 novel “The Knife of By no means Letting Go,” the primary a part of Patrick Ness’ “Chaos Strolling” trilogy

Nicolas Cage’s “The Insufferable Weight of Huge Expertise” stays set for March 19, 2021, and “The Satan’s Mild” can also be staying on its Jan. 8, 2021, launch date.

Damon Wolf, chief advertising and marketing officer and head of world distribution, stated in a press release, “As audiences from world wide head again to theaters, most will return feeling that specialness that solely the standard theatrical expertise can provide. Lionsgate is thrilled to current such a large 123 of movies with many extra to come back. From nice branded IP to distinctive tales from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and a few actually hysterical comedy, we be part of with our companions in exhibition in welcoming film lovers again to their favourite theaters with one thing particular for everybody.”