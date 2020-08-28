Lionsgate Developing Horror Movie ‘Mom Land’ With Shawn Levy

Lionsgate, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are creating the horror movie “Mom Land,” primarily based on the spec script by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby.

Lionsgate purchased the venture in a aggressive scenario. Levy and Cohen will produce by means of their 21 Laps banner. The duo are govt producers on Netflix’s “Stranger Issues.” Levy directed and produced the “Evening on the Museum” franchise and was nominated for a Finest Image Oscar for “Arrival.”

“Mom Land” is centered on a household that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their security and their environment come into query when one of many kids questions if the evil is actual. Coughlin and Grassby wrote the 2016 function “Imply Goals,” which premiered on the Cannes Movie Competition and starred Invoice Paxton

Lionsgate’s Aaron Janus and Chelsea Kujawa, and 21 Laps Emily Morris will oversee the venture. 21 Laps landed the extremely Reddit article “My Spouse & I Purchased a Ranch” at Netflix and not too long ago launched the “Unsolved Mysteries” reboot on Netflix. The banner additionally will quickly resume manufacturing on the fourth season of “Stranger Issues” and has moved Levy’s upcoming untitled Ryan Reynolds time journey movie from Paramount to Netflix, which begins manufacturing in November.

Moreover, Paramount will launch the 21 Laps-produced “Love & Monsters” on premium video on demand on Oct. 16. Parmount introduced on Aug. 20 that the sci-fi venture, starring Dylan O’Brien, that it had determined to ditch a theatrical launch that had been scheduled for Feb. 12, 2021.

Coughlin and Grassby are represented by Paradigm, The Coronel Group, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller et al. Robert Melnik oversaw the deal for Lionsgate. WME & Ziffren/Brittenham rep 21 Laps.