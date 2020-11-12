Lionsgate Developing ‘Video Nasty’ With Seth Rogen, Greg Silverman

Lionsgate has acquired the horror spec script “Video Nasty” for Seth Rogen’s Level Gray and Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures to provide, Selection has realized solely.

“Video Nasty,” written by Chris Thomas Devlin, facilities on three teenagers who lease a cursed VHS and are pulled into an ’80s slasher film that threatens to entice them without end. Level Gray’s Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Josh Fagen and James Weaver will produce together with Stampede Ventures’ Silverman and Jon Berg.

Whereas no deal is in place, “50/50” director Jonathan Levine is eyeing the venture to presumably direct and produce alongside together with his producing companion Gillian Bohrer. Levine, who additionally directed “Lengthy Shot,” “Snatched” and “The Night time Earlier than,” is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

No solid has been set. Rogen and Goldberg fashioned Level Gray in 2011 and the banner has produced “50/50,” “Blockers,” the 2 “Neighbors” films, the raunchy animated hit “Sausage Occasion,” “Lengthy Shot,” “Good Boys” and “An American Pickle.”

Silverman fashioned Stampede Ventures in 2017 after leaving Warner Bros., the place he was president of artistic improvement and worldwide manufacturing. Stampede’s comedy-drama “Pink Skies Forward” premiered final month on the AFI Fest. Berg produced “Elf” and his DC credit embrace “Physician Sleep,” “Justice League,” “Surprise Lady” and “Aquaman.”

Devlin is the author of “Cobweb” for Vertigo, Lionsgate and Level Gray, which is presently in manufacturing, and the upcoming “Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath” reboot. He’s represented by UTA, Jeff Portnoy and John Zaozirny at Bellevue Productions, and Darren Trattner at Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer ,Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner & Klein.

Jim Miller and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing for Lionsgate. Bonnie Stylides oversaw the deal for Lionsgate.