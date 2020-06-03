Lionsgate Executive Corii Berg Named to USC Board of Trustees – Variety

In as we speak’s movie information roundup, Lionsgate govt Corii Berg joins the USC Board of Trustees, Night time Fox Leisure unveils a trilogy and Newark-based documentary “Why Is We Individuals” will get a premiere.

NEW TRUSTEE

The College of Southern California Board of Trustees has elected Lionsgate govt vp and normal counsel Corii Berg as its latest member.

Berg, who was awarded two undergraduate levels from USC in 1989, was not too long ago president of the USC Alumni Affiliation Board of Governors.

“Corii Berg is a passionate and inclusive chief whose strategic communication and administration abilities make him a helpful addition to our board,” USC President Carol L. Folt stated. “He’s additionally a first-generation school pupil and longtime USC supporter who understands the power of training to raise up and empower folks from all backgrounds.”

Berg, who grew up in Hawaii, stated he plans to emphasize range and entry all through the college, including, “It’s actually necessary to be open and inclusive and guarantee we make all alternatives accessible to our very certified college students to contribute their experiences and information to all our packages.”

Prior to Lionsgate, Berg spent 20 years with Sony Photos, rising by the ranks to turn into senior govt vp and head of worldwide enterprise affairs for Sony Photos Tv.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Night time Fox Leisure is launching growth of the action-thriller “What Stays,” primarily based on novels by A. Lawrence Haskins, to the massive display screen.

The movie would be the first of three primarily based on characters created in Haskins’ “The Whisper of Serpents” and “What Stays: A Quick Story Trilogy. The movies will chronicle the rise, fall and redemption of Detective Kathryn O’Rourke and her quest to deliver down the shadowy prison group that has ruthlessly haunted her household’s steps for generations and is hell-bent on the destruction of democracy.

Night time Fox was a manufacturing firm on the 2015 sci-fi drama “Z is for Zachariah,” starring Margot Robbie, Chris Pine and Chiwetel Ejiofor and “Wildling,” starring Liv Tyler and Bel Powley.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Lighthouse Worldwide Movie Competition in New Jersey will host the world premiere of the documentary “Why Is We Individuals?”

The movie has been added to the occasion’s lineup, which not too long ago introduced it had turn into the world’s first movie competition to segue into a totally drive-in format within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition will run from June 16 by June 20 at a 123 of areas round Lengthy Seashore Island.

“Why Is We Individuals?” was directed by Udi Aloni with Newark-based filmmaker Ayana Stafford-Morris co-directing. The story focuses on Newark’s Baraka household and its involvement in social activism, poetry, music, artwork and politics. It consists of on-camera interviews with Lauryn Hill and archival footage of the poet Amiri Baraka, his spouse Amina and their son Ras, the present mayor of Newark.