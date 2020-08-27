Lionsgate Extends CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Contract to 2024

Lionsgate has prolonged the contract of longtime chief government officer Jon Feltheimer three months, now expiring on Aug. 21, 2023, with choices to push it into 2024 or 2025.

Feltheimer has been CEO of the leisure conglomerate since 2000, teaming with vice chairman Michael Burns through the subsequent 20 years. He’ll flip 69 in September.

His contract was beforehand set to expire on Might 22, 2023. It may now be prolonged to both Aug. 21, 2024 or Aug. 21, 2025. The corporate made the disclosure Wednesday in an 8-Ok submitting with the Securities and Trade Fee. It mentioned the board’s compensation committee permitted a brand new employment settlement on Aug. 21 for Feltheimer, changing the settlement from 2013, which was amended in 2016.

Feltheimer’s new deal pays him on the similar compensation degree. Lionsgate disclosed in a proxy submitting final month that Feltheimer’s compensation for the fiscal yr that ended March 31 had elevated from $6.6 million to $11.07 million, due to a $6.three million bonus.

The board of administrators has additionally permitted an award to Feltheimer of share appreciation rights of two million of Class B non-voting shares with an train worth of $8.17 and can vest in a single installment on Aug. 21, 2023, topic to Feltheimer’s continued employment.

On. Aug. 6, Lionsgate reported earnings of $51.1 million, or 23 cents a share, on revenues of $813.7 million for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30 — numbers that have been above Wall Avenue estimates — regardless of the dearth of revenues from the movie enterprise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of Lionsgate have risen over the previous month, closing at $9.43 on Wednesday.

Feltheimer additionally introduced on Aug. 6 that Lionsgate was increasing two of its key franchises, with a fifth “John Wick” film and “Soiled Dancing” reboot. He mentioned “John Wick 4” is slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022 with plans to shoot “John Wick 4” and “John Wick 5” again to again when Keanu Reeves turns into out there early subsequent yr.