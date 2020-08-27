Lionsgate Extends CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Contract to 2024

Lionsgate has prolonged the contract of longtime chief government officer Jon Feltheimer three months, now expiring on Aug. 21, 2023, with choices to push it into 2024 or 2025.
Feltheimer has been CEO of the leisure conglomerate since 2000, teaming with vice chairman Michael Burns through the subsequent 20 years. He’ll flip 69 in September.
His contract was beforehand set to expire on Might 22, 2023. It may now be prolonged to both Aug. 21, 2024 or Aug. 21, 2025. The corporate made the disclosure Wednesday in an 8-Ok submitting with the Securities and Trade Fee. It mentioned the board’s compensation committee permitted a brand new employment settlement on Aug. 21 for Feltheimer, changing the settlement from 2013, which was amended in 2016.
Feltheimer’s new deal pays him on the similar compensation degree. Lionsgate disclosed in a proxy submitting final month that Feltheimer’s compensation for the fiscal yr that ended March 31 had elevated from $6.6 million to $11.07 million, due to a $6.three million bonus.
The board of administrators has additionally permitted an award to Feltheimer of share appreciation rights of two million of Class B non-voting shares with an train worth of $8.17 and can vest in a single installment on Aug. 21, 2023, topic to Feltheimer’s continued employment.
