Lionsgate Extends South Asia Chief Rohit Jain’s Contract

Lionsgate has prolonged the contract of govt Rohit Jain and promoted him to managing director of South Asia and community platforms, in addition to rising Asian markets.

In his expanded position, Jain can be chargeable for shepherding progress throughout all of Lionsgate’s South Asian companies and increasing the Starz premium subscription platform by way of Asia’s rising markets.

Earlier this month, world streaming platform launched its direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in India and rising Asian markets below Jain’s management. Jain has additionally been chargeable for establishing a South Asian licensing and distribution enterprise to strengthen Lionsgate’s regional footprint.

Lionsgate opened its first workplace in India in 2018 led by Jain.

“Rohit is an entrepreneurial and progressive govt who has gotten our Indian operations off to a terrific begin with the profitable launch of Lionsgate Play,” mentioned Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He has created a forward-looking blueprint for progress in one of many world’s most necessary territories. As he expands our streaming initiatives into extra rising Asian markets, he can be an necessary a part of shifting our world platform ahead.”

“That is an thrilling time for all of us at Lionsgate as our newly launched SVOD service has obtained an outstanding response from Indian viewers,” mentioned Jain. “The entrepreneurial tradition at Lionsgate, a worldwide firm with the soul of a start-up, is what retains me excited. I’m grateful to Lionsgate’s visionary management workforce for creating this excellent alternative.”

Minutes watched on streaming platforms in South Asia, notably in India, Pakistan and Iran, practically doubled, in line with a current Conviva report.