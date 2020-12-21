Lionsgate Nabs U.Ok. Distribution Rights to Bill Nighy’s Drama ‘Dwelling’

“Dwelling,” an upcoming movie starring Bill Nighy, has offered United Kingdom distribution rights to Lionsgate.

Set in London within the Nineteen Fifties, “Dwelling” facilities on Williams (portrayed by Nighy), a veteran civil servant who turns into a cog within the paperwork of rebuilding put up WWII England. Because the job begins to devour him, he learns he has seven months to dwell. The belief sparks his quest to discover that means in his life earlier than it slips away.

The film is presently in pre-production and expects to begin filming within the U.Ok. this spring. Oliver Hermanus is directing “Dwelling” from a screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro. The movie is an English-language adaptation of the Akira Kurosawa basic “Ikiru,” written by Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni.

“Lionsgate is continuous its longstanding dedication to buying one of the best of British cinema and bringing the very best caliber leisure to U.Ok. audiences,” mentioned Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the studio. “‘Dwelling’ is an ideal instance of a narrative that we’re assured will resonate with UK audiences and we’re thrilled and proud to be this movie’s residence distributor.”

“Dwelling” can be produced by Quantity 9 Movies’ Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen. Film4 and Ingenious Media developed and co-financed the movie.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering as soon as extra with Lionsgate on the UK launch of ‘Dwelling,’” Woolley and Karlsen mentioned in a press release. “They’re a staunch supporter of impartial U.Ok. movie and it’s a privilege to be collaborating once more, sustaining our lengthy shared historical past. We really feel assured that Dwelling can be in good palms, and we glance ahead to delivering an inspiring, emotional and rousing cinematic expertise. The mixture of expertise each in entrance of and behind the digital camera, impressed by Kurosawa’s unique screenplay and Ishiguro’s reinterpretation, is each an exhilarating problem and an thrilling prospect, that Oliver Hermanus and Quantity 9 relish.”

Emma Berkofsky, Lionsgate’s U.Ok.-based senior acquisition and manufacturing government, introduced “Dwelling” to the studio. The U.Ok. division just lately merged with Constantine’s international acquisitions workforce and can proceed to supply native titles underneath the management of Berkofsky and Marie-Claire Benson, who oversees advertising and marketing and distribution within the U.Ok.

The deal for the UK distribution rights had been negotiated by Woolley and by Berkofsky for Lionsgate. Rocket Science is dealing with gross sales.