Lionsgate Sells Pantaya Stake to Hemisphere Media for $124 Million

Hemisphere Media Group stated it’s buying the remaining 75% stake of Pantaya, the U.S. Hispanic subscription video streaming service, from Lionsgate for about $124 million in money.

Pantaya was launched in August 2017 by way of a three way partnership between Hemisphere and Lionsgate; beforehand, Hemisphere owned 25% of Pantaya. At the moment, Pantaya has about 900,000 paying subscribers — and Hemisphere expects its subscriber base to develop to 2.5 million to 3 million by the tip of 2025. Pantaya’s service begins at $5.99 monthly

Beneath the settlement, Hemisphere will keep a strategic content material relationship with Lionsgate and Starzplay, the worldwide premium subscription service of Lionsgate’s Starz, that encompasses Spanish-language film and tv co-productions. As well as, Pantaya will proceed licensing Spanish-language content material from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title movie and tv library.

Pantaya’s content material library consists of unique titles from its Pantelion manufacturing arm, in addition to titles from main producers and distributors, together with Hemisphere, Lionsgate and Televisa.

Hemisphere plans to improve funding in Panatay’s content material, increasing the output of collection and flicks, with the purpose of “changing into a ‘will need to have’ leisure choice for the big and rising U.S. Hispanic viewers,” Hemisphere CEO Alan Sokol stated in an announcement.

L.A.-based Pantaya will proceed to be led by CEO Paul Presburger.

Hemisphere’s inventory rose 3.4% Thursday on the information, buying and selling at $12.04 per share in morning buying and selling.

Hemisphere stated it’s funding the acquisition by way of money available, in addition to $50 million by way of an incremental time period mortgage underneath the corporate’s credit score facility. Individually, the Firm has put in place a $30 million company revolving credit score facility, which will likely be undrawn on the time of closing the acquisition.

“We’re very proud to have helped construct Pantaya into the main premium Spanish-language platform within the U.S., and Hemisphere is the fitting proprietor to proceed their development and success,” Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith stated in an announcement. “We glance ahead to an much more sturdy strategic content material relationship amongst Lionsgate, Starzplay and Pantaya that advantages Pantaya’s continued ascendancy.”

Hemisphere Media, primarily based in Miami, owns and operates 5 main U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, and a broadcast TV community in Puerto Rico. It additionally has possession pursuits in a broadcast tv community in Colombia and a Spanish-language content material distribution firm.