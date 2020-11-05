Lionsgate to Lay Off 15% of Motion Picture Group

Lionsgate is shedding 15% of its movement image group, citing the impression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Drake, chairman of the movement image group, knowledgeable workers of the cuts on Thursday. A supply mentioned the layoffs will impression about 15% of the division. Lionsgate has about 450 workers.

“Whereas our enterprise stays basically robust, we’re not immune to the continued COVID disaster that’s impacting us like so many different studios,” Drake mentioned in a observe to workers. “These calls for on our enterprise necessitate that we speed up adjustments to our personal operations and strategic plan. And as we speak, so as to meet the challenges and alternatives in entrance of us, we start the implementation of a reorganization of the Motion Picture Group round 4 globally built-in verticals. Which means people throughout the MPG can be impacted as teams are being mixed, and new roles have been outlined or eradicated as half of this course of.”

“As a pacesetter whose first precedence is ‘A Greatest Place to Work,’ it’s with a heavy coronary heart that I let you know as half of the adjustments to our operational construction, we can be saying goodbye to a quantity of our colleagues, mates and associates as we speak,” Drake mentioned. “These selections are usually not a mirrored image of their immense expertise, the standard of their work or the significant contributions they’ve made at our firm. We acknowledge that this can be a difficult second in our business, and to present as a lot assist as we will to these colleagues leaving us, we’re making enhancements to our separation coverage in a quantity of areas together with healthcare, job assist and severance.”

Lionsgate introduced on March 30 that it had laid off almost 20 workers, primarily in its function movie advertising and marketing and distribution division, as half of a restructuring that was not influenced by the coronavirus outbreak. Lionsgate, like all studios, has pulled theatrical releases due to the pandemic, together with Chris Rock-Samuel L. Jackson’s “Noticed” reboot, Janelle Monae’s “Antebellum” and Sarah Paulson’s “Run.” “Antebellum” is being launched on PVOD and “Run” has been bought to Hulu.

The pandemic has upended launch plans for all Hollywood studios as moviegoers stay reluctant to return to multiplexes. Most main titles have been moved out of 2020.

Drake concluded the observe Thursday by saying, “To these colleagues who’re leaving, we’re enormously grateful to every and each one of you. You offered this firm together with your voice, your concepts and a dedication to excellence that made a distinction day by day. Please don’t hesitate to attain out to me immediately if I may also help reply any questions or if I will be of service as you determine the place to direct your abilities subsequent.”

Lionsgate is scheduled to report quarterly earnings after the inventory market closes Thursday.