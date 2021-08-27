Lionsgate Unveils First Photos From Nicolas Cage’s ‘Insufferable Weight,’ Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall’

Lionsgate closed out CinemaCon with lend a hand from Nicolas Cage in his maximum Nicolas Cage function but. The studio confirmed off the primary pictures from The Insufferable Weight of Large Skill (April 22, 2022), the meta-comedy during which Cage performs a model of himself.

The pink band trailer is Cage utterly unleashed, taking part in into the general public myths that experience sprung up round him. The trailer opens with highlights from Cage’s illustrious profession, after which cuts to the fictionalized Cage, who assists in keeping getting rejected from roles. In spite of everything, he calls his rep to mention he’s retiring: “Inform the trades it used to be an amazing honor to be part of storytelling and mythmaking.” It’s an emotional second, best his rep doesn’t pay attention, as a result of they have got unhealthy mobile phone reception within the Hollywood Hills.

When all is misplaced, Cage’s agent (Neil Patrick Harris) gifts him with an choice: a $1 million payday to wait the party of a superfan. Cage frightened the superfan will require one thing bizarre, in all probability one thing sexual, however used to be confident that wasn’t the case. That fan seems to be a drug cartel lord (Pedro Pascal) who has a wax statue of Cage entire along with his golden weapons from Face/Off. Cage gives to shop for it from him at the spot for $20,000. Issues worsen when CIA brokers (together with one performed by means of Tiffany Haddish) tell Cage his new buddy is a drug lord.

Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen additionally celebrity. Tom Gormican directs the movie.

Lionsgate additionally presented a primary take a look at Moonfall, the crisis pic from Independence Day filmmaker Roland Emmerich. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Josh Gad celebrity within the crisis movie, during which the moon is on a collision path for Earth. The trailer options the Emmerich-appropriate tagline “in 2022, the moon involves us.”

The outlet scene options Berry and Wilson’s characters in area in 2011 on a satellite tv for pc restore venture that temporarily is going awry when particles from the moon hits, sending their send right into a violent spin. The digicam then zooms in to the moon, the place a typhoon is brewing.

The studio additionally touted its upcoming slate with transient appears at Borderlands, Jennifer Lopez’s Shotgun Marriage ceremony and the scoop that the faith-based soccer drama American Underdog would debut in theaters at Christmas.

Echoing a chorus from CinemaCon during which theater house owners had been extra frightened than ever concerning the well being in their trade, Lionsgate movement image chair Joe Drake mentioned, “Films in theaters are right here to stick.”