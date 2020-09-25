Lionsgate, Vertigo Leisure: First-Look Deal

Lionsgate Movement Image Group has introduced a first-look cope with Vertigo Leisure, the manufacturing firm behind the “It” franchise and “The Lego Film.”

The wide-ranging deal covers all media apart from tv, together with movement photos, stage, location-based leisure, podcasts and video video games. With this new pact, Vertigo will change into a main supplier to the Lionsgate’s slate, whereas Vertigo’s tv deal stays in place with Sony Photos Tv.

Vertigo’s producer Roy Lee has beforehand collaborated with Lionsgate’s chairman Joe Drake and president Nathan Kahane as producers of the “The Strangers” and the “Grudge” franchise.

“I’m grateful to be reuniting with Joe and Nathan,” stated Lee. “This was an thrilling alternative not simply because we get to work in each side of leisure, however to do it with individuals I’ve admired and revered my entire profession. I’m a giant believer in every part Joe is doing to create a brand new Lionsgate and it’s thrilling to be part of it.”

Vertigo and Lionsgate are additionally collaborating with Level Gray on “Cobweb,” a thriller starring Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman and Woody Norman, and have co-produced “The Eye,” “Abduction” and “Blair Witch,” amongst different pics.

“Roy was one in every of our first mates on this enterprise, ever since Nathan and Roy served as assistants collectively over 25 years in the past,” stated Drake. “He’s now some of the revered producers of massive, branded IP and style motion pictures, bringing collectively filmmakers with distinct voices to the most important titles and elevating style titles to occasion standing. We’re thrilled to have him as a member of the prolonged Lionsgate staff.”