Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns Extends Contract

Lionsgate has prolonged Michael Burns’ contract. The corporate’s vice-chairman’s new deal extends via 2023.

Burns’ present pact was set to run out in 2022. Lionsgate can lengthen his contract at its discretion. The extension will hold one of many longest operating govt duos in Hollywood atop the leisure firm for the foreseeable future. Burns and Jon Feltheimer, the corporate’s CEO, have led Lionsgate since 2000. Earlier this yr, Lionsgate prolonged Feltheimer’s contract via 2025. Twenty years accountable for a media firm is a lifetime within the leisure enterprise, the place modifications within the govt suite are routinely made at a far higher clip.

Beneath the settlement, Burns receives an annual mounted wage of $1 million, together with a discretionary annual bonuses that may develop his compensation. Final fiscal yr, Burns’ whole compensation hit $6.4 million in wage, choices and bonuses.

Beneath Burns, Lionsgate has grown considerably, with the vice chairman serving to to barter a deal to purchase the Starz cable channel in 2016 a $4.4 billion pact, in addition to the corporate’s buy of Summit Leisure in 2012. Not each deal labored out. In 2017, Hasbro entered talks to amass Lionsgate, however negotiations fell aside over variations in how the corporate ought to be valued.

Lionsgate has additionally fielded a number of movie and tv hits throughout his tenure, together with producing the Starvation Video games, John Wick and Twilight franchises in addition to “Mad Males” and “Orange is the New Black.” In recent times, Lionsgate’s successes embody “Knives Out” and “Bombshell.

Burns served for 9 years as managing director and head of Prudential Securities’ Los Angeles funding banking workplace and 9 years at Shearson/American Specific in New York and Los Angeles.