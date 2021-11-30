Liquor bottles present in Bihar meeting premises, Nitish Kumar gave this solution to Tejashwi Yadav’s query

Liquor bottles present in Bihar Meeting campus: Bihar Vidhan Sabha Premises (Bihar Meeting campus) When empty bottles of liquor have been discovered on Tuesday, because of which the political mercury has long past up within the sky within the iciness consultation. Chief of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attacked the federal government and requested, the place did the bottle of liquor come from within the Bihar Legislative Meeting? CM Nitish Kumar in the home after receiving a bottle of liquor within the Bihar meeting advanced (CM Nitish Kumar) Mentioned, this factor can’t be tolerated. We can ask the Leader Secretary and the DGP to do so in this. If a bottle of liquor has come right here, then it signifies that somebody is making a large number and will have to no longer depart it.Additionally Learn – Delhi: Gang of inter-state cyber thugs busted, clickjacking, sim blockading, those robbers blow tens of millions

This factor can’t be tolerated. We can ask the Leader Secretary and the DGP to do so in this. If a bottle of liquor has come right here, then it signifies that somebody is making a large number and will have to no longer depart it: State CM Nitish Kumar whilst talking within the Area at the discovery of a bottle of liquor within the Bihar Meeting premises. %.twitter.com/LSVHdGRLY3 – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) November 30, 2021

In Bihar meeting, Leader Minister Nitish Kumar stated, I requested him (Deputy Leader Minister), he stated that liquor bottles have been discovered someplace on this premises. That is extraordinarily unhealthy. How can this be tolerated? I say this in entrance of the speaker, if he provides permission, I can ask everybody to research it these days. Additionally Learn – In Bihar, the deceased gained the panchayat election, BDO was once shocked when he arrived to provide the certificates; The villagers…

The place did the bottle of liquor come from within the Bihar Vidhan Sabha? The Leader Minister will have to check out himself. We have now observed the image of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar with the liquor mafia. Nitish Kumar’s ministers are loose to devote crimes. CM will have to make an apology to the folk of Bihar: RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, Patna %.twitter.com/ShHWR57fCh – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) November 30, 2021

In Bihar meeting, Leader Minister Nitish Kumar stated, I can ask the Leader Secretary and the DGP to behavior an investigation. When bottles come right here, it’s not a standard factor. Those that do that will have to no longer be spared. Strict motion will have to be taken.

Chief of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav attacked the federal government and requested, the place did the bottle of liquor come from within the Bihar Legislative Meeting? The Leader Minister will have to check out himself. Tejashwi Yadav stated, we’ve observed the image of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar with the liquor mafia. Nitish Kumar’s ministers are loose to devote crimes. The Leader Minister will have to make an apology to the folk of Bihar.

On the identical time, the MLAs of the principle opposition birthday celebration RJD protested and raised slogans in regards to the factor of having liquor bottles within the Bihar Meeting premises.

Posting the video of the bottle of liquor, Tejashwi Yadav wrote within the tweet, “Wonderful! Liquor bottles recovered within Bihar meeting premises. Wintry weather consultation is occurring now. Liquor of various manufacturers is to be had best at a distance of a couple of steps from the CM’s chamber. Amidst tight safety, liquor is being to be had within the meeting within the present consultation itself, simply consider the remainder of Bihar! Embarrassing!