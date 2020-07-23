Liquor Home Delivery: SC filed a petition for home delivery of liquor, the court said this big thing

new Delhi: Ever since Coronavirus Lockdown started in the country, there has been a lot of change in the markets since then. In such a situation, home delivery of alcohol was started in many states after the lockdown. Now on a petition filed for liquor home delivery, the Supreme Court has said a big thing. The court said that home delivery of liquor is not such an essential thing without which work cannot be done, therefore it is not necessary to order a court on it. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association for home delivery. Also Read – Vikas Dubey encounter case to be investigated, Supreme Court approves three-member judicial commission

Let us tell you that even before this, petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court many times regarding the liquor shops and their home delivery. Earlier in the month of May, on the petition filed in the Supreme Court, the court had said that it is completely a matter of the state government and she is making arrangements according to her convenience. This petition was filed against the opening of liquor shops during the lockdown.

In this petition, it was argued that the infection of Korna is spreading in the country and people are coming out of the houses on the pretext of alcohol, which is breaking the rules of social distancing. It was said that this could spread the infection more quickly. The court said that no order can be given to the state government regarding the opening or closing of shops as it is a policy matter of the state, but the government must also consider other measures of sale like online once. should do.