Liquor party was going on after breaking the night curfew, police arrested 16 including six girls

MP Night Curfew: Police have arrested 16 people, including 6 women, for joining the liquor party by breaking the night curfew applicable for prevention of Kovid-19. During this party, bullets were also fired in the air in happiness. A police officer gave this information on Monday. He said that 16 people involved in liquor party under the section 188 (not obeying the order of any government official) and section 269 (doing negligent act which threatens to spread the infection of some fatal disease) of IPC under Dwarakapuri area on Sunday night. Arrested from Paradise Garden.

He said that the arrested accused include the listed crook Gaurav Puri alias Montu. Illegal country-made pistols and some live cartridges have been recovered from his possession. A case has also been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Legislation as well as the Arms Act.

The officer said that music was being played in a loud voice at the liquor party and bar girls were also invited. Those in the party did not wear masks to protect against Covid-19 and were drunkenly in violation of physical distance guidelines. He said that three carts with four wheels and a bike as well as laptops and liquor bottles have been seized from the spot.

Significantly, Indore is the most affected district of Kovid-19 in the state. According to official information, a total of 38,247 pandemic patients have been found from March 24 to November 22 in a district with a population of about 35 lakh. Of these, 735 patients have died.

