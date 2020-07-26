Liquor sales will start in UP shopping malls, customer will have to take care of these things

Lucknow: There will also be sale of expensive and branded liquor in shopping malls of Uttar Pradesh. Order has been issued by the Excise Department in this regard. Additional Chief Secretary of Excise Department, Sanjay Bhusreddy has said that in the last few years, the trend of shopping in shopping malls has increased rapidly, in view of which permission has been given to sell liquor in shopping malls. Also Read – Prayagraj News Today: Contactless check-in facility like airport at Prayagraj railway station

After this order, all the brands of imported exotic liquor, Scotch, brandy, gin and wine made in India will be available in the shopping mall. He told that premium and imported brands above Rs 700 will be available in shopping malls. Along with this, you will also be allowed to sell cans of premium and imported brand beer above Rs 160. Also Read – Yogi government’s decision due to increasing cases of corona, now 50 thousand rapid antigen test will be done daily

The annual license fee of these shops has been fixed at twelve lakh rupees. The shops will have the facility to enter the customers and choose the brand as per their choice. The shop will be air-conditioned but will not be allowed to sit and drink there. Additional Chief Secretary said that constant efforts are being made to stop the sale of illegal liquor in the state and to provide liquor according to the standard. Also Read – Liquor Home Delivery: SC petition for home delivery of liquor, court said this big thing