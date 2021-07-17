Lisa Ray Wiki, Age, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Lisa Ray is a Canadian-Indian actress, model, creator, and social activist. She has worked in quite a lot of Indian and international motion pictures.

Wiki/Biography

Lisa Ray used to be born as ‘Lisa Rani Ray’ on 4 April 1972 (age 47 years; as in 2019) in Toronto, Canada. Her Zodiac sign is Aries.

She spent a couple of of her time in Kolkata, all over her formative years. She did her training from Etobicoke Collegiate Institute in Toronto, Canada, Richview Collegiate Institute in Toronto, Canada and Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, Toronto, Canada. She were given right here to India as a model on the other hand returned to Canada to check journalism. Unfortunately, her mother met with an coincidence, which made it tricky for her to pursue journalism. She went on to check in ‘Central College of Speech and Drama, London,’ ‘London Centre for Theatre Analysis,’ ‘Desmond Jones College of Physically Theatre,’ and ‘British American Drama Academy (BADA).’ She purchased her post-graduate degree in showing from the Academy of Stay and Recorded Arts (ALRA).

Physically Glance

Top (approx.): 5′ 6″

Weight (approx.): 60 kg

Decide Measurements (approx.): 36-27-35

Eye Colour: Hazel Green

Hair Colour: Dark Brown

Family, Caste & Husband

Lisa Ray’s father, L. Ok. Dutta is a Bengali and her mother, Jennifer Dutta is a Polish.

She is married to Jason Dehni, who’s a Management Advertising and marketing marketing consultant.

She has two daughters named Sufi and Soleil, born by means of surrogacy in Tbilisi, Georgia on June 2018.

Occupation

She started her career as a model inside the Nineties. She seemed in an industrial for Bombay Dyeing, thought to be one among India’s greatest manufacturer of textiles. She then seemed at the quilt of Satisfied Rags, which induced sensations. This led her to appreciate additional such modelling tasks.

She hosted the TV Provide “Provide Biz” on Superstar Movement footage with actor/model Kelly Dorji. She then seemed at the track video of Past due Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s observe “Aafreen Aafreen.”

She made her Bollywood debut as an actor in 2001 with the film “Kasoor.”

She then seemed inside the 2002 romantic comedy Indo-Canadian film “Bollywood/Hollywood.” In 2005, she worked in “Water (2005),” which used to be nominated for Oscar. The film attracted quite a lot of controversies over its content material subject material and couldn’t also be filmed in India.

She has worked in Canadian motion pictures like “All Hat (2007)” and “A Stone’s Throw (2006).” She has moreover seemed as a customer actor in an American TV collection “Psych.” She hosted the Canadian reality provide “Top Chef Canada” in season 2 and four. She made her Tamil debut as an actress with the movie “Nethaji” in 1996.

Lisa made her Telugu debut with the film “Takkari Donga (2002)” and Kannada debut with the movie “Yuvaraja (2004).”

Controversies

Lisa used to be once rumoured to be in a courting with Sanjay Dutt. She used to be so uninterested of the rumour that she left India and ran off to Canada.

She used to be on highlights yet again when the movie “Dus (2005)” were given right here. There used to be a rumour that she had dropped out of the film because of her boyfriend had crushed her black and blue. She made no comments at the rumours. Years later, she mentioned her experience and discussed that she used to be more youthful and green once more then to speak one thing for herself. She would not at all tolerate physically abuse.

Awards

Voted Superstar of the Long term at the 2002 Toronto International Film Pageant

Greatest Actress in a Canadian film for Water by way of the Vancouver Critics Circle

Diamond Jubilee Medal in May just 2013

Anokhi Standing award in 2013 for Canadian Actor of the Decade for movie “Water”

Medscape award for Maximum Inspirational Fighter of India 2015

Favourite Problems

Foods: Pecan Pie, Bumbleberry Pie, Pizza, California roll, Knafeh

Beverages: Smoothies, Juices

Directors: Federico Fellini, Satyajit Ray

Data

Lisa’s ancestral home is in Shyambazar, West Bengal.

She used to be very close to her maternal grandmother and used to speak polish along side her.

She used to be so just right at lecturers that she completed 5 years of high school in fours years.

Consistent with the poll performed by way of Cases Of India, she used to be named, “9th most pretty woman of the millennium.”

Divya Dutta dubbed her voice inside the film Kasoor.

When her mother died in 2008, she returned to Toronto.

Lisa attended the Toronto International Film Pageant to lend a hand her paintings in ‘Cooking with Stella (2009).’ It used to be in this instance that she printed that she used to be suffering from quite a lot of myeloma (a type of maximum cancers).

She then started writing a blog named “Yellow Diaries” where she shared her maximum cancers stories.

On Christmas in 2009, Lisa got the stem mobile transplant for the remedy of her unusual maximum cancers. She offered in 2010 that she used to be cancer-free as a result of transplant on the other hand no longer totally cured of sickness as quite a lot of myeloma used to be incurable.

She has organised various campaigns to spice up awareness for various social reasons, basically for many cancers and women empowerment.