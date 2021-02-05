Lisa Vanderpump to Host Celebrity Dinner Party Series on E!

Lisa Vanderpump, who departed “The Actual Housewives” in 2019, is staying on the planet of actuality TV.

The tv character and restaurateur has landed her personal present on E!, referred to as “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump,” the place she invitations her well-known buddies over to her Beverly Hills mansion for a swanky at-home ceremonial dinner.

Vanderpump will deliver viewers into her dwelling, an property referred to as Villa Rosa, to chat and dine al fresco in her extravagant backyard. In every half-hour episode, she is going to host two or three celeb visitors for a night of cocktails, video games and feasts that she creates herself. “Diva Tea,” “Beverly Hills Consolation Meals” and “Women who Brunch.”

Celebrity visitors embrace Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel and Vivica A. Fox.

“Whether or not she is serving the tea or spilling it, Lisa’s signature video games of ‘Rosé Pong,’ ‘Diva Croquet’ and home favourite ‘Get Pumped,’ may have her visitors hilariously revealing a few of their most stunning secrets and techniques,” in accordance to the community’s description.

The sequence filmed in late 2020, in accordance to manufacturing insiders. Taking pictures outdoor at Vanderpump’s own residence is only one instance of the artistic content material popping out of the pandemic when giant productions on set can’t function as standard.

Vanderpump has a protracted historical past with E!’s mother or father firm NBCUniversal, as certainly one of Bravo’s most distinguished actuality stars and producers. She was one of many authentic solid members of “The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills,” starring on the sequence for 9 years, departing forward of Season 9, which aired in 2020. She additionally created and seems on the profitable spinoff “Vanderpump Guidelines,” which has been on the air for eight seasons, and revolves across the employees at her swanky West Hollywood eatery, SUR.

With eating places at the moment closed to indoor eating in Los Angeles due to coronavirus, the way forward for “Vanderpump Guidelines” is unclear, however Bravo has indicated to Selection that the present will proceed in some kind, however with out the important thing solid members the community has fired since its most up-to-date season.

Alongside together with her husband, Ken Todd (who can be an everyday visitor on the Bravo reveals), the British Vanderpump has owned greater than 30 eating places, bars and golf equipment in London and Los Angeles, together with hotspots Pump, Villa Blanca and Tom Tom.

The sequence is a high-profile venture with a fan-favorite star for E!, which is able to quickly be getting into a brand new programming period with out the Kardashian-Jenners. The well-known household is heading to Hulu for its subsequent media enterprise, after spending 14 years on the cable community, which may have aired 20 seasons and quite a few spinoffs of “KUWTK.”

The ultimate season of “Holding Up With the Kardashians” kicks off on March 18, proper earlier than Vanderpump’s new present, which is able to premiere at 9 p.m. The next week, “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” will transfer into its common 10 p.m. time slot, starting on March 25.

Angelique Jackson and Kate Aurthur contributed to this story.