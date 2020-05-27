Lisbeth Salander Standalone Series in the Works at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Amazon is creating a collection centered on Lisbeth Salander, the character created by for the so-called Millenium books.

The challenge, which is at present titled “The Lady With the Dragon Tattoo,” won’t be a sequel or continuation of the story from the books or the movies into which they have been tailored. It should as an alternative take Salander and place her in at present’s world with a completely new setting, new characters, and a brand new story.

No author or lead actress is at present connected to the collection. Andy Harries, founder and CEO of Left Financial institution Footage, will government produce together with Rob Bullock. Amazon Studios and Left Financial institution will produce in affiliation with Sony Footage Tv.

Harries’ in depth record of previous government producer credit embody “Quiz,” “The Crown” “Strike Again,” and “Outlander.” Bullock was additionally an government producer on “Strike Again” in addition to the YouTube collection “Origin.” He has additionally produced exhibits like “The Night time Supervisor” and “Wild at Coronary heart.”

Salander is the main character of the Millennium ebook collection, of which Larsson had accomplished three earlier than his loss of life — “The Lady With the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Lady Who Performed With Fireplace,” and “The Lady Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.” David Lagercrantz then took over writing for the characters, publishing the books ” The Lady in the Spider’s Internet,” “The Lady Who Takes an Eye for an Eye,” and “The Lady Who Lived Twice.” The books have bought greater than 100 million copies mixed worldwide.

Salander has additionally been portrayed by a number of actresses onscreen in the previous. In the Swedish movie trilogy primarily based on the first three books, she is performed by Noomi Rapace as an grownup and by Tehilla Blad as a baby. Rooney Mara then performed her in the 2011 American adaptation of “The Lady With the Dragon Tattoo,” whereas Claire Foy performed her in the 2018 movie adaptation of “The Lady in the Spider’s Internet.”

(Pictured: Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander)