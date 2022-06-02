List of all the games of the new PS Plus in Japan: this is the Extra and Premium catalog

The service has differences compared to the rest of Asia and will land in Spain and the rest of Europe on June 23.
In Spain we are still waiting for the arrival of the new PS Plus, the renewed model of Sony’s subscription service that will affect PlayStation users. With the release date set for the June 23 (after a small delay), to liven up the wait it is good to look at the markets where it is already available.
The catalog will vary in the WestThe service has finally been launched in Japan, one of the most important markets for PlayStation and for the video game industry in general, and has some differences from the rest of territories in Asia, which helps us to get an idea of the changes that may take place in the West.
Games included in subscriptions Extra y Premium They miss some absences from JRPG sagas such as Tales Of, although there are other additions that fans have liked. Remember that Extra includes PS5 and PS4 games, while Premium also adds the classic catalog. Next, thanks to Gematsu, we leave you the complete list of titles available on PS Plus in Japan.
PlayStation 5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competition
- Balan Wonderworld
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Demon’s Souls
- Foreclosed
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- I Am Dead
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- NBA 2K22
- Returnal
- Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition
- The Artful Escape
- Tour de France 2021
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Wreckfest
PlayStation 4
PlayStation original
- Ape Escape
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Everybody’s Golf
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
PlayStation 2
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor’s Legacy
- Jack II
- Like 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
PSP
PlayStation 3 (streaming)
PlayStation 3 with PS4 versions
- Asdivine Hearts
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- BioShock Remastered
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Crysis Remastered
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia: Complete Edition
- Mafia II: Complete Edition
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Outcast: Second Contact
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Strider
- The Last Blade 2
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Warriors Orochi
- WipEout Omega Collection
Remember that PlayStation has already announced the list of free games for the month of June for PS Plus subscribers, with God of War as a great highlight of the lineup.
