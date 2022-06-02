List of all the games of the new PS Plus in Japan: this is the Extra and Premium catalog

The service has differences compared to the rest of Asia and will land in Spain and the rest of Europe on June 23.

In Spain we are still waiting for the arrival of the new PS Plus, the renewed model of Sony’s subscription service that will affect PlayStation users. With the release date set for the June 23 (after a small delay), to liven up the wait it is good to look at the markets where it is already available.

The catalog will vary in the WestThe service has finally been launched in Japan, one of the most important markets for PlayStation and for the video game industry in general, and has some differences from the rest of territories in Asia, which helps us to get an idea of ​​the changes that may take place in the West.

Games included in subscriptions Extra y Premium They miss some absences from JRPG sagas such as Tales Of, although there are other additions that fans have liked. Remember that Extra includes PS5 and PS4 games, while Premium also adds the classic catalog. Next, thanks to Gematsu, we leave you the complete list of titles available on PS Plus in Japan.

PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla



Assetto Corsa Competition



Balan Wonderworld



Control: Ultimate Edition



Cris Tales



Demon’s Souls



Foreclosed



Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut



Ghostrunner



I Am Dead



MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame



Maneater



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy



Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Monster Truck Championship



NBA 2K22



Returnal



Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition



The Artful Escape



Tour de France 2021



Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood



Wreckfest



PlayStation 4

PlayStation original

Ape Escape



Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue



Everybody’s Golf



I.Q: Intelligent Qube



Jumping Flash!



Mr. Driller



Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee



Syphon Filter



Tekken 2



Wild Arms



Worms Armageddon



Worms World Party



PlayStation 2

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor’s Legacy



Jack II



Like 3



Jak X: Combat Racing



PSP

PlayStation 3 (streaming)

PlayStation 3 with PS4 versions

Asdivine Hearts



Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum



Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City



BioShock Remastered



BioShock 2 Remastered



BioShock Infinite Complete Edition



Borderlands: The Handsome Collection



Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition



Crysis Remastered



Darksiders Warmastered Edition



Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition



Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition



Garou: Mark of the Wolves



Gravity Rush Remastered



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning



LocoRoco Remastered



LocoRoco 2 Remastered



Lumines Remastered



Mafia: Complete Edition



Mafia II: Complete Edition



Metal Slug 3



Metal Slug XX



Outcast: Second Contact



Patapon Remastered



Patapon 2 Remastered



Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered



Strider



The Last Blade 2



The Last of Us: Remastered



The Last of Us: Left Behind



Umbrella Corps



Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection



Warriors Orochi



WipEout Omega Collection



Remember that PlayStation has already announced the list of free games for the month of June for PS Plus subscribers, with God of War as a great highlight of the lineup.

