List of BJP’s star campaigners for MP Bypolls released, no name of Pragya Thakur

MP Bypolls 2020: BJP has released the list of star campaigners for the assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. There are 30 names in total. The list of star campaigners shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda will not come to campaign in the state by-elections. In the list of star campaigners released by BJP, state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, besides Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, Narendra Singh Tomar, Thavarchand Gehlot, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Uma Bharti, Jyotiraditya Scindia Has been created. Also Read – Woman given birth to 16th child in Damoh, death of both mother and baby, to be investigated

In the list of star campaigners, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prabhat Jha, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan, Rakesh Singh, Satyanarayan Jatia, Lal Singh Arya, Om Prakash Dhurve, Sudhir Gupta, Krishna Murari Moghe, Suhas Bhagat, Hitanand Sharma, Narottam Mishra, Gopal Names of Bhargava, Bhupendra Singh, Jagdish Deora, Kamal Patel, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Jai Bhan Singh Powaiya and Umashankar Gupta. Also Read – MP News: Corona positive patient committed suicide by jumping from second floor of government hospital in Jabalpur

The absence of Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur in the list of star campaigners remains a matter of discussion, while this list also shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president JP Nadda are campaigning in the by-elections. Won’t come Also Read – One more gift for farmers! This big step taken in this state …

(Input: IANS)