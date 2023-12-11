List Of The 18 Best Gambling As Well As Casino Movies You Can Watch On Netflix Right Now:

We should all be thankful that these stories didn’t stay within Vegas, because Sin City has given us some of the best as well as the most underrated movies ever.

Of course, poker and other card games are forms of gambling. So are sports betting, the lottery, and anything else you can think of that is similar. Even though most of them take place in Las Vegas, that’s not why they’re on the list.

Some of these take place in casinos in other countries, while others don’t take place in casinos at all. Some of them are deeper underground or in completely different places. This is a game of chance. Players often get stuck in this risky and addicting game of chance due to the unpredictable nature of what will happen.

There are a lot of great stories that show the dark and funny parts of people that start with gambling. And there have been a lot of movies about gaming. Gambling has been the subject of many popular movies from the 1950s to the present day.

Bullsh*t:

Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts created “Bullsh*t: The Game Show,” a unique game show. Players move up and down a dangerous money ladder, making money by giving correct information or spreading false information.

The show is all about how to successfully give false answers, and it challenges contestants to find the right balance between lying and being charming. As rivals move up the ladder, the stakes get higher, making for an exciting mix of wit as well as bluff.

Nash and Potts create a one-of-a-kind experience where smart lying is just as satisfying as real knowledge. They change the normal game show scene by adding a fun twist to the ideas of intelligence and persuasion.

Vegas Vacation:

Okay, so we know this isn’t a very good movie. It’s probably the worst Vacation film ever, maybe even worse than that awful version with Ed Helms.

You’ll have to bear with us on this one, though, because it has what might be the smartest and funniest casino joke ever. Basically, Marty, the card dealer brilliantly played by Wallace Shawn, tortures Clark Griswold, who becomes hooked on gaming.

There is a time when Clark spends over $20 at a “discount” casino to play a game called “Pick a Number Between 1 and 10?” He is that bad at gaming. He thinks it’s 4.

He tells him “nope,” seven, and takes his money. Clark yells at himself and storms off. Just the thought of such a game pretty much sums up Las Vegas and gaming in general. It might be the most truthful card game ever.

The Hangover:

As a bit of a surprise, The Hangover was the only movie on the list that is definitely a comedy. There is some humor in a few of the other entries, though. Having said that, this current hit is definitely a good movie; it got good reviews from reviewers and even won the Golden Globe for Best Musical as well as Comedy.

And of course, it was a huge hit in theaters, making $469.3 million on a $35 million budget. It tells the story of Doug, Alan, Phil, and Stu as they go to Las Vegas for Doug’s bachelor party.

Skilled actors portray all of them, with most excelling in comedic roles. Examples include Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and Heather Graham. Of course, it additionally features Bradley Cooper in it, which helped make him a huge star in the business.

Wake In Fright:

In Australia, losing all your money at the casino makes you drink too much and fight kangaroos, or at least that’s what happens in the strange psychological movie Wake in Fright.

A teacher named Gary Bond, who looks a lot like Robert Redford, is desperate to pay off his government debt and quit his job. He gets drunk after winning a lot of money at gambling in a strange town called “The Yabba” and loses all of it, going down one of the scariest, craziest rabbit holes in the history of gambling movies.

Even Money:

I thought the idea behind “Even Money” was pretty cool. The movie has good goals, but that doesn’t mean it will be good. “Even Money” follows a group of individuals whose addiction to gaming ruins their lives.

From the very first scene, you can tell what the director is trying to say. Unfortunately, Mark Rydell wasn’t able to show how bad gaming is, which is a shame because the story was so bold.

The characters aren’t well developed, but the actors, including Danny DeVito, Forest Whitaker, and Nick Cannon, give honest performances that make the movie worth seeing just once.

21:

Even though 21 isn’t exactly a critical favorite, it still got a lot of viewers and opened at the top of the box office. The plot of this movie is based on real events, which makes it even more interesting.

Six smart MIT students learn how to count cards and then use this skill to break into Las Vegas casinos in the most efficient way possible. They win millions of dollars, but their actions draw the wrong kind of attention to their gaming plans.

Obliterated:

“Obliterated” is an exciting action-comedy online show created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig star in it.

A top joint-special operations team, comprised of individuals from various branches of the U.S. military and spy community, takes center stage in this story. After stopping a group of terrorists who were planning to set off a fake nuclear bomb in Las Vegas, the team’s celebration of their win takes a strange turn.

As they enjoy a night of drinking too much, they find out that the bomb they defused was actually a fake. This sets them on a dangerous mission to find the real threat while they are still drunk, creating an exciting mix of high-stakes action as well as surprising comedy.

The Cooler:

The best thing about this likeable independent film is its premise: Let me introduce you to Bernie. He is a paid loser whose job it is to ruin the hot run of any high-roller just by playing at the identical craps table.

At first, The Cooler presents a sad and funny portrayal of a recovering gambler who is still owed a significant amount of money by Alec Baldwin’s tough-guy gaming boss. His job as the guy’s “cooler” helps him pay back what he owes, but a good woman might change his luck.

In Wayne Kramer’s first movie as a director, romance and sentimental appeal take precedence over realism, and the follow-through isn’t as exciting as the setting. However, Macy excels in portraying this type of hopeless loser who persistently bets on himself.

Killing Them Softly:

The first time Brad Pitt worked with writer-director Andrew Dominik was on the revisionist western The Assassination of Jesse James, directed by the coward Robert Ford. Their past work together paid off in Killing Them Softly, where they had a lot of energy. The story of the project is about what happens after a theft in a Mafia card game.

Pitt’s character, a hitman named Jackie Cogan, adds intrigue to the heist shown on the screen. It has back-and-forth conversation that is always well-written. Even though some of the cutting choices were iffy and the camerawork wasn’t particularly impressive, the project as a whole was a success.

Ocean’s Eleven:

Another great gambling movie is Ocean’s Eleven. It could also be on lists of the greatest heist movies, the best George Clooney movies, the finest Las Vegas movies, or even the best movies that didn’t win an Oscar.

Even though the movie is mostly about famous thief Danny Ocean getting ten other criminals to take $150,000,000 from the Bellagio, the Mirage, as well as the MGM Grand casinos, it’s a beautiful look at how gambling within Las Vegas is more than just Blackjack and dice.

Ocean risks his freedom to get his ex-wife, Tess Ocean, back. Terry Benedict, a gambling mogul, exploits Tess as a poker chip to recover the money stolen from his casinos. And Ocean’s eleven friends risk their lives for a big payday.

When you bet, the house always wins until you get the right hand. Ocean’s Eleven shows that you have to make your own luck sometimes.

Casino Raiders:

People who are big fans of Hollywood movies might not have heard of this Hong Kong gem. The movie “Casino Raiders” is an exciting story about two friends who like to gamble and run into some bad Japanese gangsters. What happens next will change their lives forever.

There were a lot of gaming movies in Hong Kong at the time this movie came out. It led to two more movies with different plots, “No Risk, No Gain” and “Casino Raiders II.” It’s a smooth action movie that does everything right for its genre, with no plot holes.

Bookies:

Two college students who are fed up with losing a lot of money on sports bets start their own bookmaking business. Suddenly, their luck changes.

But such swift success comes with a lot of suspicious looks from the police, other bookmakers, and people you care about. Bookies is about a group of young, ambitious people who get rich and plan a move that could make them the most important bookmakers in town.

You’ll be interested in how these four young bookmakers make their biggest bet as well as how they choose to ride off into the sunset. You can watch Bookies on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Uncut Gems:

‘Uncut Gems,’ directed by the Safdie brothers, is an exciting adventure where Adam Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a charming New York jeweler who gets caught up in a dangerous web of high-stakes gaming.

Viewers are thrown right into the heart of the Diamond District, where Howard’s never-ending desire for risk and the draw of precious rocks meet. Howard’s life turns into a high-stakes game of roulette as he juggles bills, family problems, and an unending search for the ultimate win.

The Safdies create a thrilling movie roller coaster that brilliantly captures the crazy energy of the gaming world, where every bet was a risk and the line between victory and defeat is blurred into a crazy, sparkling mosaic.

Molly’s Game:

If you don’t like how showy and sure of himself Aaron Sorkin is in his scripts, be aware: In his first movie as a director, the Oscar winner is at his most Sorkin. Molly’s Game is based on the autobiography of Molly Bloom, a former champion skier who jumps into the world of illegal poker after a terrible accident.

Molly, played by Jessica Chastain, is cocky like a coiled snake and leads us through this illegal yet highly addicting and lucrative world as she becomes the queen of setting up high-stakes games.

This story is way too proud of how smart it is, which is a common Sorkin flaw. But you feel Molly’s rush, as well as meet some truly sad characters, like Bill Camp’s lost gambler. It’s very scary to see him drown in slow motion.

Rounders:

This is the only movie on the list that has become a true cult favorite. It was directed by John D. Dahl. When it came out, reviews didn’t really like it, and it didn’t even make back its $12 million budget when it went to theaters around the world.

That’s true even though Matt Damon had just finished writing and appearing in the highly praised film Good Will Hunting with Edward Norton, who had a great run of movies a few years before that included an Oscar-nominated role in Primal Fear.

But, once more, Rounders is still a popular game today, even though the numbers at the start were bad. After all, that’s how great favorites usually work. These two actors create a great relationship that makes the whole movie better, as they play two friends who go on the poker tour to try to pay off a loan. It still holds up today, for sure.

The Killing Of A Chinese Bookie:

Cosmo Vittelli, the owner of a strip club and a gambling addict, has to kill a bookie named Benny Wu to get rid of his gambling debt. He fell back into a $23,000 poker debt hole just as he paid off a seven-year gambling debt.

And that’s only the start of his troubles. This movie is very exciting for two hours, but it also raises a scary question: How far will you go to get out of debt?

Eight Men Out:

A sad movie that has become less well known, “Eight Men Out” is a must-see for any baseball fan. The movie tries to tell the story of the Black Sox incident, in which players lost the 1919 World Series on purpose after making a deal with some bookies.

The movie received numerous positive reviews upon its release and was hailed as one of the greatest sports stories of all time. Some might say it’s more of a sports movie than a gambling movie, yet both are important to the story.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story:

Another movie about gaming that is based on a true story. And this time, the main character is a gaming star who becomes famous in the poker world.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Tale tells the story of Stu’s rise from being a young gaming genius to a famous pro who wins the Main Event of the World Series of Poker.

The movie in this pick is an interesting biography that gives viewers a better look into the world of gaming and how highs and lows can happen so quickly.